Calls for police reform, more transparency as OKC council approves $1.8 billion city budget

Ward 2 Councilman James Cooper is pictured April 12 at an Oklahoma City Council meeting at City Hall.

The Oklahoma City Council approved a record $1.83 billion budget for the 2023 fiscal year, a budget that two city councilors said doesn't fully represent the city's needs.

Much of the discussion during Tuesday's meeting centered on the police budget and reforms that have yet to be enacted, such as $300,000 set aside since last year's budget for a pilot alternative mental health response.

While council members JoBeth Hamon and Nikki Nice voted against the budget, Councilman James Cooper approved the budget but said he wanted to see a more transparent process in the future.

"It's a government of the people," Cooper said, advocating for more public involvement in the budget rather than asking for feedback once allocations are largely decided.

What to know about Oklahoma City's fiscal year 2023 budget

The budget, effective July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023, is an increase of 8.4% over the original $1.69 million adopted for fiscal year 2022.

City Budget Director Doug Dowler said much of the increase is thanks to the high sales tax revenues the city received in the last year. Departments were told they could request budget increases up to 3%.

Dowler said the city is projecting a decrease of 2% in sales tax revenues for the next year.

"The possibility of a recession is certainly on the horizon, and I think we've got a reasonable budget to account for that," Dowler said.

The official seal of Oklahoma City is shown stitched into the path of a police officer's uniform during a May 25 meeting.

The police department is receiving funds for a licensed professional counselor and an increase to its crisis intervention program, both of which were recommendations by the city's police reform consultant 21CP Solutions. The city is working on a timeline for implementing the recommendations from 21CP.

Some other highlights of the budget include:

Four positions to be added to the strained Animal Welfare office.

Twelve positions in utilities customer service.

$600,000 to contract out mowing medians and rights of way, making way for parks to be mowed every two weeks.

$1 million subsidy for the First Americans Museum.

$250.4 million for MAPS 4 projects.

