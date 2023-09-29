Calls to Providence police about illegal vehicles plunged after task force went after them

PROVIDENCE – A snapshot of complaints to police about illegal motorcycles and ATVs on the streets in the last year shows that complaints in 2023 have dramatically outpaced those in 2022. But following the deployment of the city's illegal-vehicle task force, calls spiked and then plummeted in an apparent victory for police and Mayor Brett Smiley's administration.

The Providence Journal obtained data via a public records request for calls from January 2022 through August 2023. While there weren't many police calls about illegal-vehicle "rideouts" in 2022, this year showed a spike in April and May, each of which included more than 50 calls.

In early April, Smiley announced the formation of the task force, called the "Community Response Team," which committed five police officers to tracking illegal vehicles full time. The city's police chief, Col. Oscar Perez, has not said if or when the task force will wind down as colder weather sets in and illegal vehicles become less of a nuisance.

Perez has described the current strategy as proactive, intelligence-based and intentionally avoiding physical conflicts. Meanwhile, Smiley has said the idea is to confiscate riders' vehicles from garages, to have tipsters phone a hotline to let police know when rides are scheduled and to act when they spot a rider fueling up at a gas station. That means resources are no longer as focused on catching riders in the act as they roll down main roads.

Smiley has been eager to tout his administration's accomplishments on illegal vehicle seizures, which have widely outpaced those made under former Mayor Jorge Elorza. As of late September, police had seized 161 dirt bikes and ATVs in 2023. According to the mayor's office, from 2020 through 2022, just 106 were seized.

More: Are Providence streets seeing fewer ATVs and dirt bikes? If it seems quieter, here's why

Late nights, main roads were favorites for riders

The newly released data on calls also sheds light on when and where riders have been on the streets in the last year and a half. Police were most frequently called out from 8:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Further analysis of the data shows main routes around the city were favorites for dirt-bike and ATV riders – no surprise to locals accustomed to bands of riders taking over thoroughfares. Of the nearly 340 police calls logged about illegal vehicles from January 2022 into early August 2023, dozens concerned such areas as Roger Williams Park, Atwells Avenue, North Main Street and Blackstone Boulevard.

See the charts above and the map below for more insights into illegal-vehicle activity in Providence.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Calls to police about dirt bikes plummeted after creation of task force