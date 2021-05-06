Calls to shut down Rotterdam's experimental 'floating farm' after two cows fall into the water

Senay Boztas
A cow is rescued after falling into water at the Floating Farm in Rotterdam&#xa0; - &#xa0;Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock
A cow is rescued after falling into water at the Floating Farm in Rotterdam - Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

Concerns have been raised about an experimental floating farm in Rotterdam harbour after two cows fell into the water. The dairy and stable on a floating platform opened in 2019 and gained international attention as the world’s first ‘floating farm’.

Now, the project has been labelled as "madness" when a second animal had to be rescued from the water after it apparently fell in while crossing to a small patch of grass on the dockside.

The local Party for the Animals (PvdD), which has long opposed the project, also called it "a sorry sight".

Ruud van der Velden, a councillor and head of the local branch of the PvdD, told The Telegraph he was concerned about animal welfare.

“It is dangerous when cows leave the pontoon for the gangway to go to the waterside and this is the second time that a cow has ended up in the water,” he said. “A cow doesn’t belong on the water and intensive dairy farming isn’t right either. It’s a sorry sight to see.”

The farm&#39;s owner pointed out that cows can swim - Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock
The farm's owner pointed out that cows can swim - Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

Last week the party put forward (and lost) a motion to Rotterdam City Council to withdraw the farm’s permit.

But Mr Van der Velden told The Telegraph that he has been assured that there will be an official inspection if another animal falls in.

Peter van Wingerden, chief executive of the Floating Farm, said that animal welfare was top of the agenda at the site, which aims to demonstrate “sustainable” inner city farming techniques where animal waste is recycled and delivery chains are shorter.

“We are one of the best stables [and] animal friendliest farms in The Netherlands,” he told The Telegraph. “We supply fresh food in a circular, sustainable and very animal friendly way, straight to consumers.

“Last Tuesday a cow fell in the water because a young volunteer left the fence open. The same happened last year with a little calf when some visitor left another fence open. Cows can (like all animals with four legs) swim perfectly but another volunteer who did not have a clue about that immediately called 112.”

He said that on normal Dutch farms cows regularly fall into meadow water and have to be rescued by farmers, adding: “The fireman told me that this [cow rescue technique] is good to learn because this is the new way of sustainable farming in times of climate change. Until now they only rescued cats from trees.”

Recommended Stories

  • Tito Ortiz filed for unemployment despite still serving as mayor pro tem of Huntington Beach

    Ortiz, who owns two businesses in Huntington Beach, has been continually employed by the city since December.

  • London woman killed in Pakistan 'by two men who wanted to marry her'

    Police are hunting at least four suspects after a young London woman was shot and strangled while visiting Pakistan. Mayra Zulfiqar had recently been threatened with “dire consequences” by two men after she refused their marriage proposals, according to legal documents filed by her family. The 26-year-old had told relatives she feared for her life after she refused to marry either of the pair, and had called on an uncle to intercede. However, the law graduate from Middlesex University who had moved from the UK around two months ago, was then found dead at her apartment in the eastern city of Lahore. The young woman was found with a bullet wound to her shoulder, but police said she was also thought to have been strangled. A post mortem is underway. Miss Zulfiqar had been threatened by two friends after they tried to force her into marriage, according to a police complaint filed by her uncle, Mohammad Nazeer. Mr Nazeer said he had intended to talk to the two men in order to defuse the situation, only for her then to be killed, Dawn newspaper reported. The pair are accused of breaking into her house in the city's defence housing association neighbourhood with two accomplices in the early hours of Monday morning to kill her. Supt Sayyed Ali said an unidentified caller had alerted police about the murder and she had been found lying in a pool of blood in her room with her mobile phone near her body. “We have seized the mobile phone for forensic analysis,” he said, adding that police teams were also trying to access the nearby CCTV cameras' footage to check the movements of any suspects. Supt Sayyed said they had also contacted the parents and other family members of the deceased abroad to get details from them. Police said Miss Zulfiqar had travelled to Pakistan from the UK to attend a wedding but decided to stay on. “We are also after two suspects and will share further details at a later stage,” the police said, adding that Miss Zulfiqar's friend who was living with her at the same house, had been unable to help their enquiries. Police said they had not yet made any arrests and her parents are understood to be flying to Pakistan. The Foreign Office said Miss Zulfiqar was a Belgian national who had been resident in the UK.

  • House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouse

    Tucker Carlson was right: House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is living in the Washington, D.C., penthouse of Republican pollster and messaging maven Frank Luntz, and it does sound like a pretty sweet deal. Carlson was tipped off to the roommate arrangement, and McCarthy confirmed it Tuesday, telling Fox & Friends he has "rented a room from Frank for a couple of months, but don't worry, I'm back to — going back to where I normally am, on my couch in my office. But, yes, we pay fair market rate" Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler looked into Luntz's apartment, and it's actually a 7,000-square-foot, 12-bedroom, 16-bathroom amalgamation of 4 three-story penthouses Luntz purchased for nearly $4.3 million in August and September 2018 and merged in November 2019. The homeowner's association fees on the four units is $4,976 a month, Kessler calculates, citing Redfin. Neither McCarthy nor Luntz responded to the Post's request for comment, but a McCarthy spokesman told the Daily Wire the minority leader "calculated the fair market value amount at $1,500/month" to rent an "approximately" 400-square-foot room in Luntz's penthouse. Kessler's Apartments.com search found that a comparable studio or one-bedroom would run about $5,000 a month. Regardless, he writes, "besides the 'room' he rented, McCarthy would have had access to a 24/7 concierge, a rooftop pool, a fitness center, a media room, a business center, and a party room with a bar and pool table." "This is quite a deal, especially considering that Luntz has talked about how he's on the road all the time," Politico muses. "Imagine paying $1,500 a month for what is essentially a mansion carved into a high-rise? It's good to be the minority leader!" Carlson was less amused by the "sleazy and corrupt" arrangement. "Kevin McCarthy promises Republicans he shares their values" and "will fight for them against permanent Washington, the forces that would like to destroy their lives," he said. "And at the end of the day, Kevin McCarthy goes home to Frank Luntz's apartment in Penn Quarter and laughs about it." More stories from theweek.comMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' BidenAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on schedulePfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

  • Woman shocked by husband’s ‘unsettling’ secret household move: ‘A huge violation of boundaries’

    Some thought his decision was grounds for divorce.

  • Rudy Giuliani has reportedly shed his entourage and hired a part-time driver to cut costs as his legal fees mount

    The former New York City mayor reportedly pays as much as $42,000 per month in alimony, which may have factored into the layoffs, Politico reported.

  • Saniyya Dennis, missing Buffalo State College student, took her own life, DA says

    The 19-year-old was last seen leaving her dorm room at the SUNY Buffalo State College on April 24, authorities said.

  • Pet owner slams neighbor over their ‘ridiculous’ financial request: ‘Don’t pay them anything’

    Now the whole neighborhood is in disarray.

  • Robinhood Makes $331 Million Off Customers’ Trading Activity – Is Warren Buffett Right That It’s Basically a Casino?

    Platform trading app Robinhood, which continues to make headlines for everything from lawsuits to its upcoming initial public offering, and more recently, by being bashed by Berkshire Hathaway's...

  • Beating the coronavirus didn’t spare him from possible ‘COVID psychosis.’ His wife warns it’s not as rare as people think.

    Experts are seeing more reports of COVID-19 survivors developing psychotic symptoms, even when they have no prior history of mental illness.

  • Jamie Lee Curtis shares honest photo, urges self-acceptance in response to Will Smith

    Curtis shared an untouched pic of herself in response to Smith's recent dad bod pics.

  • Asian American Father Walking With 1-Year-Old Son in Stroller Repeatedly Punched in SF

    An Asian American father was waiting to cross the street with his 1-year-old child when a man approached and hit him from behind in San Francisco on Friday. What happened: Bruce, 36, was outside of Gus’s Community Market by the intersection of 4th and Channel streets around 2 p.m. in Mission Bay when he was punched from behind and knocked to the ground. In a surveillance video, the male suspect, identified as Sidney Hammond, can be seen pummeling Bruce more than a dozen times as the stroller carrying his child rolled away.

  • Ex-49ers player Hayne to spend nearly 4 years in jail

    Jarryd Hayne, a rugby league star who also played briefly in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers, has been sentenced to at least three years and eight months in jail for the sexual assault of a woman in 2018. Hayne was found guilty in March of two counts of sexual assault. A judge ruled on Thursday that Hayne should be jailed for five years, nine months with a non-parole period of three years and eight months.

  • Pfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

    The United States will advocate for waiving COVID-19 vaccine patent protections in discussions with the World Trade Organization, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced Wednesday. The Biden administration "believes strongly in intellectual property protections," Tai said in a statement, but the White House will back the waiver given the "extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic." The administration has faced pressure to support the measure, which is aimed at increasing vaccinations around the world — especially in countries experiencing a surge in infections, like India — without having to rely solely on exports. These extraordinary times and circumstances of call for extraordinary measures. The US supports the waiver of IP protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help end the pandemic and we’ll actively participate in @WTO negotiations to make that happen. pic.twitter.com/96ERlboZS8 — Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) May 5, 2021 Proponents were pleased with the news, but shortly after Tai's announcement, stocks of pharmaceutical companies that have produced vaccines, including Moderna and Pfizer, plummeted. I seems the Biden administration has decided to throw its weight behind a patent waiver on Covid vaccines. This is what it's doing to the vaccine makers' share prices. pic.twitter.com/zwh4Aekmvj — Kiran Stacey (@kiranstacey) May 5, 2021 It remains unclear if the protections will actually be waived since all 164 members of the WTO will need to agree on the matter, but backing from the U.S. should certainly move the needle. More stories from theweek.comHouse GOP leader Kevin McCarthy apparently pays $1,500 to live in a 12-bedroom, 16-bath penthouseMitch McConnell, asked about the Liz Cheney purge, says '100 percent of my focus is on stopping' BidenAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on schedule

  • Will Smith Shares Rare Photo With His Twin Siblings to Celebrate Their 50th Birthday

    Will Smith took to Instagram to give his twin siblings a birthday shoutout. Scroll on for more details on the birthday magic and to see the family photo.

  • Caitlyn Jenner told Sean Hannity she doesn't think California needs to fund a high-speed rail: 'I can get on a plane at LAX, and I'll be in San Francisco in 50 minutes'

    Jenner, a Republican, is running against California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a special recall election.

  • Drew Robinson makes Giants Triple-A roster 1 year after losing eye in suicide attempt

    Robinson has spent the last year learning to live with one eye and raising awareness for mental health. Now he's back in baseball.

  • Unless he’s stopped, El Salvador’s young president will turn into an old-school dictator | Opinion

    El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele has a 90 percent popularity rate in his country, perhaps the highest one in the region. But power has gone to his head, and his latest takeover of the Salvadoran justice system threatens to turn him into Latin America’s newest elected dictator.

  • Trillions of cicadas as loud as lawnmowers emerge in 15 U.S. states after 17 years underground

    Some of the most populated parts of the country are about to be invaded by trillions of insects called cicadas from a brood which swarms parts of 15 U.S. states every 17 years. Senior environmental correspondent Ben Tracy looks at what to expect.

  • DeSantis signs voting bill before pro-Trump audience. Elections supervisors concerned.

    During a nationally televised event hosted by a fan club of former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday signed into law contentious and wide-ranging changes to the state’s voting laws, including provisions targeting voting by mail and limiting the use of ballot drop boxes.

  • Dak Prescott is helping to lead NFL revolution on mental health

    Pro football culture is starting to view mental health considerations less as a weakness to be concealed and more as a strength to be embraced.