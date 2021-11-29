WHO calls for treaty to shield against next pandemic
Nations are meeting in Geneva from Monday to Wednesday to discuss an international agreement setting out how to handle the next pandemic -- which experts fear is only a matter of time.
The World Health Organization has called for a new international accord on tackling pandemics, following the emergence of the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.During a special session of the World Health Assembly on November 29, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the new variant “underlines just how perilous and precarious our situation is.”“Omicron demonstrates just why the world needs a new accord on pandemics,” he said. “Our current system disincentivizes countries from alerting others to threats that will inevitably land on their shores,” he said.Tedros called on richer nations to commit to vaccine equity in order to bring an end to the pandemic. “More than 80 percent of the world’s vaccines have gone to G20 countries. Low income countries, most of them in Africa, have received just 0.6 percent of all vaccines,” he said. “The longer vaccine inequity persists, the more opportunity this virus has to spread and evolve in ways we cannot predict.”Tedros also said South Africa and Botswana “should be thanked for detecting and sequencing and reporting this variant, not penalized,” and said it was not yet known whether the variant is associated with more transmissions, severe disease, or vaccine resistance. Credit: World Health Organization via Storyful
"The only reason I'm going is because I don't want to go to jail," Ali Alexander said in a Telegram message Saturday night.
"Anti-Muslim bigotry has no place in Congress," Omar said after calling on House leadership to take action against Boebert.
There’s no way Joe Biden could govern in a manner that would satisfy most Americans – there’s too much disagreement about our values and goals.
Criticism of vice-president over French cookware purchase backfires as people point out Donald Trump’s spending On a visit to Paris earlier this month, Harris reportedly spent more than $500 on cookware at E Dehillerin, a store near the Louvre. Photograph: REX/Shutterstock An attack on Kamala Harris for buying expensive French cookware rebounded on the Republican party over Thanksgiving, moving social media users to compare the vice-president’s culinary outlay with the cost to taxpayers of Donal
GOP Rep. Ronny Jackson insisted that the highly transmissible variant is just a trick to "push" midterm mail-in ballots.
A picture circulating on Facebook purports to show a campaign banner displayed on a highway supporting Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. However, the image is doctored. The reference to Marcos Jr was digitally inserted onto a photo of a banner that originally showed a message criticising an anti-terror bill.The image, which was shared on Facebook on November 20, appears to show a banner that reads: "GOODBYE DUTERTE! WELCOME BONGBONG MARCOS!"Ferdinand "Bongbong" Ma
"What happened on Jan. 6, senator?” Fauci said, responding to Republican lawmakers' latest attack against him.
"Donald Trump has made it very clear that he is grifting off of the American people, these supporters ... are just sending money to him at record levels," and running again would risk the grift, Trump's former personal attorney said
Trump's disgraced national security advisor said in a recorded phone call that the Q movement was "total nonsense" created perhaps by the CIA to "make people look like a bunch of kooks"
Trump erupts over Robert Costa and Bob Woodward's book over its China revelations months after its publication and round of bombshell interviews.
Fox News SundayFox News host Trace Gallagher briefly pressed Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) on Sunday over the GOP senator’s refusal to support raising the debt ceiling, wondering aloud why Barrasso is against it since it covers already authorized government expenses.Following the Thanksgiving break, the U.S. Senate is poised for an extremely busy and tense next few weeks. Democrats, who hold a very slim majority in the chamber, will be tasked not only with trying to find a way to iron out intra-part
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty“Russian spy” Maria Butina, who joined the ranks of the Russian parliament last month, had an untraditional rise. In 2018, she pled guilty to conspiracy to act as a foreign agent after the FBI presented a case around her involvement in using the NRA to create illegal back channels between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign.Although the FBI’s affidavit fails to prove Butina’s formal employment by the Russian Federation, the docume
The Texas state legislature killed a bill to expand Medicaid, another consequence of the absence of working-class elected officials in the statehouse.
The party is now in the process of carrying out purges of heretics who do not worship Trump or accept all the tenets of MAGA.
Demonstrators, some of them burning tyres, blocked roads across parts of Lebanon on Monday in protest at the country's economic meltdown, days after the Lebanese pound sank to new lows. Lebanon's economic crisis, which erupted in 2019, has propelled more than three quarters of the population into poverty and the local currency has plummeted by over 90%. The Lebanese pound sank to more than 25,000 against the dollar last week, from a peg in 2019 of 1,500.
Dubai airline Emirates has postponed the Dec. 6 launch of flights to Tel Aviv until further notice, a company spokesperson said on Sunday, after Israel announced it would ban foreigners from entering in to combat the latest coronavirus variant. Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennet on Saturday said the country would ban all foreigners from entering for 14 days as it awaits more information on how effective COVID-19 vaccines are against the Omicron variant first detected in South Africa. Emirates was set to be the third United Arab Emirates airline, after flydubai and Etihad Airways, to start direct flights to Tel Aviv since the two countries established diplomatic relations last year.
President Biden’s Department of Transportation is being slammed on social media over a meme promoting his Build Back Better agenda with some people accusing the department of improperly lobbying.
Stop giving your time, money, and energy to a party that doesn't follow through and keeps shifting to the right.