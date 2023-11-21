Callyope monitors mental health through speech-based technology

Romain Dillet
·3 min read
Image Credits: Callyope

French startup Callyope isn’t your average startup as it is addressing a very hard problem in a highly regulated industry. The startup is building a remote patient monitoring platform for people living with schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and potentially other mental health issues. And the company is using the patient’s voice for this monitoring tool.

Callyope recently raised a $2.4 million (€2.2 million) funding round co-led by 360 Capital and Bpifrance’s Digital Venture fund. No Label Ventures and several angel investors are also participating in the round.

In Fance, 600,000 people live with schizophrenia. More than a million people experience bipolar disorders. Many of them see a psychiatrist regularly. But psychiatrists are overwhelmed and can only see each patient every four to six weeks.

“You have plenty of molecules that have been around since the 1970s to more or less stabilize people. And yet, when you go to a psychiatric hospital, half of the people there relapse in the same year,” co-founder and CEO Martin Denais told me.

When you see a psychiatrist regularly, they can usually prevent relapses before it’s too late. That’s why Callyope wants to “enhance” psychiatrists with a patient monitoring system that can alert health professionals. This way, they can book a time slot for the patient the next day.

Instead of asking patients to fill out a form, Callyope uses speech recognition and other soft biomarkers (such as sleep, physical and social activity) to check in with patients on a regular basis. That’s because patients often have issues with the self-perception of their symptoms. They feel like they’re doing fine even though things are worse than the previous week.

“On the patient’s side, we're still in the early stages of product development,” Denais said. Callyope doesn’t want to monitor you 24/7. Instead, the startup could ask you to answer some simple questions using voice messages. Denais shared some examples, such as “Are you sleeping well at the moment? Does your medication seem to be working well?”

Of course, some patients might not actively record a voice message every week. In that case, a hospital nurse might call you and record the call for analysis purposes.

In addition to the content of the conversation, Callyope analyzes other symptoms. For instance, “with schizophrenia, you have seven symptoms — and one of them is disorganized speech,” Denais said. “With bipolar disorder, you have four or five symptoms. When people are too well, there's one symptom, which is accelerated speech.”

Training on sensitive data

Unlike other industries, Callyope has to think in product milestones. Once the first version of its proprietary model is trained, it has to freeze development on this version and submit it to health authorities to get the relevant certifications.

“Today, we have very good initial results in the general population,” Denais said. “We get them to fill in short self-questionnaires on anxiety and depression. And we ask them to talk to see if we can detect mild signs early on. So we've already managed to show that it works very well, and we're going to publish a scientific paper early next year.” After that, the company plans to reuse the same technology on patients suffering from depression and schizophrenia.

The startup is currently working with psychiatric hospitals to get data and train its model on this proprietary data with privacy in mind. Eventually, the company wants to have a model that can analyze audio directly on device so that it only sends the results to the psychiatrist.

“Basically, this data will enable us to improve the performance of our algorithm, always with the cardinal point that we only use what the patient wants to give us, and in a completely secure manner from a technical point of view, so that in the long term we don’t have access to anything,” Denais said.

Recommended Stories

  • Lightspeed finalizing leading $80M-plus funding in Pocket FM

    Audio series platform Pocket FM has topped $160 million in annual recurring revenue and is inching closer to raising over $80 million in a new funding round, three sources familiar with the matter told TechCrunch. Lightspeed, an existing investor in Pocket FM, is in advanced stages of talks to lead the funding round into the Indian startup, the sources said, requesting anonymity as the matter is private. The investment giant is evaluating leading the round from both its India and U.S. arms, one of the sources said.

  • Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

    Sam Altman is returning to OpenAI as its chief executive, the high-profile AI startup said Wednesday, capping an intense five days of discussions, debates and convincing following the sudden dismissal of Altman last week from the startup he co-founded. OpenAI, which is the most valuable U.S. startup, said it has reached an "agreement in principle" for Altman's return. Former Salesforce chief executive Bret Taylor, former US Secretary of the Treasury Larry Summers, and Quora founder Adam D'Angelo will be part of the new board at the AI startup, it said.

  • Before ‘The Golden Bachelor’ makes his final decision, look back on the journeys of Theresa and Leslie

    In advance of Gerry's gut-wrenching decision, a look at his two loves.

  • Sam Altman is reinstated as OpenAI CEO five days after being fired

    Sam Altman is returning to OpenAI as CEO following after his firing five days ago launched the company onto one of the wildest rollercoaster rides in tech history,

  • OpenAI's initial new board counts Larry Summers among its ranks

    Meet OpenAI's new board of directors: Bret Taylor, Larry Summers and Adam D’Angelo. Around 1 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, OpenAI announced that, after the company's previous board of directors abruptly fired Sam Altman as CEO last Friday, it had reached an agreement "in principle" for Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO in tow with a new "initial" slate of board members.

  • What to know about NBA in-season tournament: Standings, team groups, Las Vegas hosts semifinals, championship

    The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.

  • Mexico saves itself from free fall, and saves CONCACAF, with a stirring Nations League comeback

    Edson Álvarez's 101st-minute equalizer, and a subsequent penalty shootout, gave Mexico berths in the Nations League finals and the 2024 Copa América.

  • Florida judge finds Tesla, Elon Musk knew of defective Autopilot system

    There is "reasonable evidence" to conclude that Tesla and its officers, including CEO Elon Musk, knew its vehicles had defective Autopilot systems but still allowed the cars to be driven in areas "not safe for that technology," a Florida judge found. The ruling last week from Judge Reid Scott, in the Circuit Court for Palm Beach County, means the family of a man who died in a collision while his Tesla's Autopilot was engaged can go to trial and seek punitive damages from Tesla for intentional misconduct and gross negligence. The hit to Tesla comes after the electric vehicle maker won two product liability cases in California earlier this year over the safety of its Autopilot system.

  • A timeline of Sam Altman's firing from OpenAI -- and the fallout

    In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?

  • Stability AI gets into the video-generating game

    AI startups that aren't OpenAI are plugging away this week, it'd seem -- sticking to their product roadmaps even as coverage of the chaos at OpenAI dominates the airwaves. See: Stability AI, which this afternoon announced Stable Video Diffusion, an AI model that generates videos by animating existing images. Based on Stability's existing Stable Diffusion text-to-image model, Stable Video Diffusion is one of the few video-generating models available in open source -- or commercially, for that matter.

  • Bryce James, LeBron James' youngest son, transfers back to Sierra Canyon in 3rd move of last 6 months

    Bryce went from Sierra Canyon to Campbell Hall to Notre Dame to Sierra Canyon.

  • East Carolina makes first wild buzzer-beater of CBB season in win over Kennesaw State

    Bobby Pettiford Jr. called game.

  • Brazil-Argentina marred by crowd trouble, police violence as players try to intervene

    Tuesday's World Cup qualifier between Brazil and Argentina was delayed and marred by crowd trouble.

  • This luxurious hair and body oil is the key to feeling like a French girl

    The NUXE Huile Prodigieuse Multi-Purpose Dry Oil has been a beauty editor secret for years.

  • Kinterra Capital's debut $565M fund to support mining for battery metals

    Kinterra Capital, a Canadian private equity firm, has closed its $565 million debut fund dedicated to securing critical mineral assets for battery development. The influx of private capital comes amid increasing government incentives into the sourcing and production of battery materials in North America. Kinterra's oversubscribed round will target asset-level investments in North America, Western Europe and Australia over the next eight to 10 years, according to the company.

  • Generative AI startup AI21 Labs raises cash in the midst of OpenAI chaos

    One AI startup's undoing is another's opportunity. Case in point: Today, AI21 Labs, a company developing generative AI products along the lines of OpenAI's GPT-4 and ChatGPT, closed a $53 million extension to its previously announced Series C funding round. The new tranche, which had participation from new investors Intel Capital and Comcast Ventures, brings AI21's total raised to $336 million.

  • Paramount Plus delivers big discounts ahead of Black Friday — sign up for just $2

    Get Paramount+ for as little as $2 during this Cyber Week sale.

  • Victor Wembanyama's debut jersey sells for $762K at auction

    Someone is already spending big money on the Spurs rookie.

  • ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Since its initial launch nearly a year ago, ChatGPT has hit 100 million weekly active users, and OpenAI is heavily investing in it. What the company may not be investing in further is the leadership of former CEO Sam Altman. In what has swiftly become a chaotic mess, OpenAI's board released a statement on November 17 saying they had lost confidence in Altman's ability to lead the company.

  • Crezco aims to make integrating bill payments easier

    It's practically unavoidable if they wish to take credit card payments. "Having worked with thousands of small businesses, it was clear that invoice payments remained an inconvenience, especially when compared to the frictionless checkout of consumer card payments," Rogge said.