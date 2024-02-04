Calm in the Carolinas, but quite the opposite out west

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — What a difference between the east and the west. A high-pressure ridge in the east keeps us stable.

Anomalous low-pressure storm slamming California has been categorized as “extreme”, a new label NWS meteorologists can now use for these types of record-breaking events.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

We’ve seen it with tornados in recent months. Hurricane-force winds and record-breaking rains will be the primary concerns. We in the east are dominated by high pressure, stable weather, and seasonable highs in the 50s.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today!

iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE.

Android users, CLICK HERE.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.