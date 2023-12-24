Calm and chilly Sunday with warmup on the way

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy holiday weekend, Utah! It’s a calmer start to Sunday following Saturday’s cold front.

A chilly northerly flow remains in place today that will keep temperatures slightly cooler than normal for the state. Our pattern is drying out from some of the moisture Saturday, so calm weather is expected for today with the exception of some high clouds. Temperatures will reach the 30s along the Wasatch Front today with highs near 50 degrees in lower Washington County. Skies should be mostly clear around the state for any travel plans this evening. The cold and dry air will remain in place into Christmas Day.

A high pressure ridge is expected to build in over the region throughout the week. This will allow for a gradual warmup in temperatures across the state with increasing valley haze — the typical wintertime pattern we’ve been seeing over the past few weeks. The forecast calls for daytime highs to return to the 40s by midweek with little change to the overall weather pattern.

A weak dry front Wednesday into Thursday could help clean up some of the bad air that builds through midweek, otherwise, the chance of moisture isn’t looking great in the current forecast. Time to start the snow dances! Long-range forecast guidance does show a few possible storm scenarios early in the new year, however, that far out, the forecast really changes quite a bit. Stay tuned.

Bottom line?! High pressure will return to the region this week bringing back the haze and warmer temperatures.

