Calm before major winter storm hits Minnesota
Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack is in Minneapolis, Minnesota, where the city digs out of as much snow as possible and prepares for even more with a major winter storm closing in on the area on Feb. 22.
Road crews and snowplows were hard at work clearing the Minneapolis area of as much snow as possible before the next winter storm on Feb. 21-22.
With a major winter storm on the way, city officials in Minneapolis are urging residents to prepare to stay home for several days.
The Minnesota governor has declared a state of emergency while other parts of the country also brace for severe winter storms.
Travel is expected to be "difficult to impossible" with the latest winter storm to hit the region, according to the National Weather Service.
A winter storm is making its way through the Western United States. Follow us for Arizona road closures and weather updates.
Wednesday started off bright and sunny, but don’t be fooled. A storm that could cause major travel disruptions is on the way.
A massive winter storm is on its way to wreak havoc on a large swath of the country while the South prepares for a record February heat wave. Blizzard warnings are in effect for Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, the Dakotas and Minnesota. Up to 2 feet of snow is possible in the upper Midwest, from South Dakota to Minnesota to Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Arctic air is expected to surge into the High Desert, dropping high temps into the 40s and bringing rain, snow and wind.
The February storm is expected to drop up to a foot of snow in Larimer County, bringing wind gusts to 45 mph and below-zero temperatures.
Colorado’s next storm system is on track to potentially bring heavy snow into the western suburbs of Denver and communities north, including Boulder and Fort Collins starting around midnight and continuing through the day on Wednesday. New to the forecast is a wind chill advisory that includes the Denver metro, Boulder, Fort Collins, Greeley and the northeastern plains. Motorists should be prepared for snow-covered roads Wednesday the possibility of a flash freeze, or wet roadways that can quickly freeze and make travel difficult. A winter storm warning for the area goes into effect midnight through 8 p.m. Wednesday and could bring 4 to 8 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Fort Collins, Lakewood, Golden, Longmont, Arvada are included in the winter storm warning. Denver, Castle Rock, Greeley, Fort Morgan and communities along and east of the I-70 corridor will go under a winter weather advisory with 3 to 6 inches of snow possible, the NWS said.
Multiple car accidents amid blizzard conditions have closed the mountain highway between the Willamette Valley and Central Oregon.
The Wisconsin man was doing a day hike when he died, officials said.