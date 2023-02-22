Calm before major winter storm hits Minnesota

KMGH - Denver Scripps

Colorado’s next storm system is on track to potentially bring heavy snow into the western suburbs of Denver and communities north, including Boulder and Fort Collins starting around midnight and continuing through the day on Wednesday. New to the forecast is a wind chill advisory that includes the Denver metro, Boulder, Fort Collins, Greeley and the northeastern plains. Motorists should be prepared for snow-covered roads Wednesday the possibility of a flash freeze, or wet roadways that can quickly freeze and make travel difficult. A winter storm warning for the area goes into effect midnight through 8 p.m. Wednesday and could bring 4 to 8 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Fort Collins, Lakewood, Golden, Longmont, Arvada are included in the winter storm warning. Denver, Castle Rock, Greeley, Fort Morgan and communities along and east of the I-70 corridor will go under a winter weather advisory with 3 to 6 inches of snow possible, the NWS said.