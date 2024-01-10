The calm before the next winter storm hits New Mexico
NASA is pushing back the next two Artemis missions to the moon — including the first crewed lunar mission in over fifty years — by around twelve months in order to give commercial partners more time to develop their technology. Artemis II is now scheduled for no earlier than September 2025 and Artemis III, the mission that will send humans to the lunar south pole, is now scheduled for September 2026. The Artemis program involves a complicated architecture that includes critical contributions from major commercial partners, including SpaceX, Blue Origin, and aerospace primes Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing.
Boeing’s efforts to get its grounded 737–9 Max back in service hit a snag after the Federal Aviation Administration deemed its remediation efforts lacking.
Netflix’s long-anticipated series adaptation of author Liu Cixin’s 3 Body Problem finally has a full trailer. The show premieres on March 21 and is developed by former Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, along with producer an d writer Alexander Woo.
Alan Wake is the latest notable horror character to join the ranks of the survivors in Dead by Daylight.
Amazon and BMW announced a partnership at CES 2024 to combine an LLM with Alexa and the contents of a driver’s manual. This allows users to ask the bot anything about their car that would be in the manual.
Several storm systems are threatening most regions of the U.S. with heavy rainfall, flooding, tornadoes and "ferocious" blizzard conditions.
The drive-through coffee chain has an ambitious plan of reaching 4,000 locations nationwide.
By winning the national title, Michigan players and coaches feel like they've done enough to prove they succeeded without the aid of sign-stealing.
Nearly everyone is catching the rhinovirus — the most frequent cause of the common cold — this winter season. But are colds actually more intense this season?
