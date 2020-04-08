Calm Before The Storm; IT Jobs Tick Down

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While unemployment has surged in the past two weeks in response to the mass layoffs triggered by COVID-19, the IT Index ticked down only modestly in March. This reflects the fact that the BLS survey upon which the index is based was collected earlier in the month as well as operational impediments amid the crisis. In March, IT employment ticked down .03% to 5,348,500 jobs, according to TechServe Alliance, the national trade association of the IT & Engineering Staffing and Solutions industry. On a year-over-year basis, IT employment grew by a mere 0.10% since March 2019 adding 5,600 IT workers.

Engineering employment increased by 0.01 percent sequentially to 2,676,100. On a year-over-year basis, growth in engineering employment increased by 1.46% since March 2019 or 38,400 engineering workers.

"Despite the modest decline in the March IT Index, I fully anticipate we will see far more significant declines reflected in the coming months," commented Mark Roberts, CEO of TechServe Alliance. "While IT is likely to fare better than most other sectors, the sweeping nature of the economic decline will be felt broadly," added Roberts.

For the complete April 2020 TechServe Alliance Employment Indices please visit: https://www.techservealliance.org/files/April%202020%20Index%20-%20MBR.pdf





About TechServe Alliance

TechServe Alliance is the national trade association of the IT & Engineering staffing and solutions industry. Hundreds of IT & Engineering staffing and solutions firms and tens of thousands of affiliated professionals, count on TechServe Alliance to keep their leadership informed, engaged and connected. TechServe Alliance serves as the voice of the industry before the policymakers and the national and trade press. By providing access to the knowledge and best practices of an entire industry and tapping the "collective scale" of hundreds of companies, TechServe Alliance supports its members in the efficient delivery of best-in-class IT & Engineering staffing and solutions for clients and exceptional professional opportunities for every consultant.

