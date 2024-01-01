Calm New Year for Utah, changes arrive late week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy New Year, Utah! We welcome the new year with similar weather to what we’ve seen over the past several days. Valley haze remains along the northern valleys with mainly calm conditions statewide.

Bottom Line?! Valley haze and air quality remain a concern for the new year but should see some relief by Thursday.

Temperatures will remain above normal across the Wasatch Front with low to mid-40s for highs. Air quality is expected to be ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’ in Salt Lake County, and ‘Moderate’ for most other counties in Northern Utah. In southern Utah, highs will reach the mid-50s for St George with partly cloudy skies.

Similar weather is expected through midweek with no big changes; however, we are looking at a storm system mainly for Central and Southern Utah on Thursday. The system should bring a decent chance for some wet weather in those areas and help mix out some of the valley haze in Northern Utah. Northern Utah may end up with a few isolated rain and snow showers on Thursday, something we’ll be fine-tuning as it gets closer. Beyond Thursday’s storm, bigger changes will be moving in for the weekend.

Temperatures will be a handful of degrees, or so, above average for much of the state early in the week with more seasonal temperatures returning by Thursday. By the weekend, a second storm system is expected to move down from the Gulf of Alaska and bring much colder temperatures Saturday into Sunday.

This feature could impact the region into the next week and is looking like it will bring significant snowfall to the mountain areas with a good chance of snowfall for the valleys, as well. However, the forecast is still far out, and the timing and intensity of the storm could fluctuate. Either way, the pattern change is at least showing up in the forecast for now. Stay tuned.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!

