Calm weather to come to an end as a coast-to-coast storm roars to life

Associated Press

Facing calls to be included in sanctions against Russians, Roman Abramovich is trying to offload Chelsea — the Premier League club he turned into an elite trophy-winning machine with his lavish investment. One potential buyer went public to reveal how the Russian oligarch is already trying to sell the Premier League club after 19 years with a price tag of at least $2.5 billion floated. Throughout Wednesday, Chelsea and Abramovich’s representatives did not dispute Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss claim that he “received an offer on Tuesday to buy Chelsea from Abramovich” along with three other people.