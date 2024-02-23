Calmer days heading into the weekend across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Thursday, or happy Friday eve Utah! After a busy stretch of weather to begin the week, we’ll see calmer conditions at the end of the week.

With that being said, it won’t be completely calm today as a few spotty showers in northern Utah can’t be ruled out through the day. Even though we have that chance, most of northern Utah will get through the day dry under a mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs that reach the 30s and 40s.

In central and southern Utah, we’ll see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs that range in the 40s and 50s. By tonight any wet weather potential comes to an end as it turns chilly with lows in the 20s for most.

UTAH SNOWPACK – This month alone we've added over 5" of SWE to our statewide snowpack which is good for 120% of median with all major basins over 100%!



Also, we're now at 87% of median peak for the season which is 16" of SWE. #utwx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/MyJlJgt8ma — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) February 22, 2024

More fresh powder ❄ to enjoy today with several resorts picking up half a foot or more in the last 24 hours and over a foot in the last 48 hours!



Just part of a fantastic snow week! Big Cottonwood looks like the winner with over 5 ft. at Brighton! #utwx @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/dVyCS4KaeU — Thomas Geboy (@ThomasGeboyWX) February 22, 2024

High pressure will build in for our Friday resulting in quiet skies across the state with temperatures slightly warmer than today. Our quiet pattern will continue into the weekend as temperatures go on a warming trend.

Each day will bring a mix of sun and clouds with daytime highs that will reach as high as the upper 50s along the Wasatch Front on Sunday with a chance we see upper 60s in St. George. Even Park City will see mid-40s by Sunday.

Our stretch of quiet conditions likely won’t last too long as another storm looks to move into Utah by early next week. The storm looks like it will be colder compared to recent storms which could result in valley snow. Stay tuned!

You can always stay one step ahead of the weather with Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online. We are Good4Utah!

Few spotty showers in northern Utah today

Generally calming conditions

Dry by tonight

High pressure sets up

Quiet through weekend

Warming temps

Next storm likely to come early next week

More traditional (colder) storm

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.