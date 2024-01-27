Calmer stretch of weather for the weekend, into next week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Happy weekend, Utah! The workweek ends with clearing skies and seasonal temperatures as we settle into a quiet stretch of weather.

High pressure is the headline of the weather story this weekend! You can expect both days to bring dry skies as temperatures begin a warming trend, as well as mostly sunny skies down south with partly to mostly cloudy skies up north. Daytime highs across the state will be within a few degrees of seasonal norms. Along the Wasatch Front, we’ll see upper 30s and low 40s while St. George sneaks into the low 50s.

By Sunday, we’ll likely be about 5-10 degrees above average and by early next week, it could be more on the magnitude of 10-15 degrees above average across the state. During this period, haze will also build as inversion conditions set up in our northern valleys.

There are hints that we could move back into more of a winter pattern as we begin February, however, right now the weather story remains a sleepy pattern to close out January. Stay tuned as we near the beginning of February and a possible pattern shift.

