Calnex Solutions Plc's (LON:CLX) Stock Has Been Sliding But Fundamentals Look Strong: Is The Market Wrong?

Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) has had a rough month with its share price down 7.2%. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Calnex Solutions' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Calnex Solutions is:

20% = UK£3.8m ÷ UK£19m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every £1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn £0.20 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Calnex Solutions' Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To start with, Calnex Solutions' ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 14% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Calnex Solutions' exceptional 34% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Calnex Solutions' net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 34% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Calnex Solutions''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Calnex Solutions Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Calnex Solutions has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 4.8%, meaning that it has the remaining 95% left over to reinvest into its business. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Calnex Solutions' performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

