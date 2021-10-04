Calpers' CEO Frost hopes COP26 yields more green-investing data

Ross Kerber
·2 min read

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON (Reuters) - An upcoming United Nations climate summit will give world leaders a chance to push for standardized measures of areas like corporate carbon emissions, the head of the largest U.S. pension fund said on Monday.

Marcie Frost, chief executive of the California Public Employees' Retirement System, said she is optimistic leaders at the event known as "COP26" will take an important step in slowing global warming by helping investors decide which companies to buy or sell.

"When institutional funds like Calpers are making allocation decisions on this data, we believe that will be a bit of an inflection point," said Frost, speaking in an interview at the Reuters Impact conference.

With $469 billion under management as of June 30 Calpers has been influential in driving the adoption of standards to measure corporations' so-called ESG impact on environmental, social and governance topics.

Currently investors are faced with a wide variety of ESG ratings systems from private companies to measure areas ranging from their greenhouse gas reduction targets to the diversity of their workforces. Corporations have space to offer statements that sound ambitious but don't stand up to scrutiny, Frost said.

In some instances, "You ask three probing questions and it all rather dissolves," she said.

Frost said it could still be a year or two before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission delivers official standards for how companies might report audited information.

Other helpful steps would be if governments removed fossil fuel subsidies and adopted carbon pricing systems, Frost said.

Some pension funds in other Democratic-led states have moved to divest from fossil fuels. Resisting such calls, Calpers instead has embraced a strategy of pressing for changes from within.

Frost noted Calpers' role in the Climate Action 100+, an investor network created to pressure companies. It also backed the activist campaign that led to the election of new directors at ExxonMobil Corp this year.

To watch the Reuters Impact conference please register here https://reutersevents.com/events/impact/

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston, Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Lehman Scraps in Dispute as Deutsche Bank Makes Legal Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 13 years after Lehman Brothers filed for bankruptcy, the fight for the last scraps of its carcass is still going on.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsDeutsche Bank AG is leading a last-ditch legal bid

  • Why economists are talking about stagflation

    Rising energy prices and supply-chain gridlock have resurrected conversations about stagflation—a period when sputtering economic growth and joblessness coincide with rising inflation. Google searches for the term “stagflation” have spiked amid signs of a global energy crunch: Oil touched $80 a barrel last week, the highest price in three years, as natural gas set records in Europe and an energy crisis in China threatens to puncture growth. Bottlenecks in supply chains, meanwhile, are pushing up prices as factory shutdowns rock the global economy.

  • Restaurant Workers — What Was Your Last Straw For Not Returning To The Industry?

    Front-of-house or back-of-house: we want to hear from you.View Entire Post ›

  • Erika Jayne's attorneys open to negotiating settlement in her $25 million lawsuit

    Erika Jayne may be willing to settle her ongoing legal case in the event attorneys involved are able to reach a mutually beneficial deal.

  • Supply chain bottlenecks will persist unless one of two things happens, expert explains

    Businesses may be struggling with unexpected cargo delays, but supply chain bottlenecks aren't going to be resolved in the near term.

  • Tesla says rival Rivian continued to steal trade secrets and poach staff even after Tesla filed a lawsuit 14 months ago, a report says

    "Rivian has intensified its unlawful efforts," Tesla said, per Bloomberg, including by trying to steal "highly proprietary" battery tech.

  • Rape claim sparks fury over China's work drinking

    As public scrutiny of corporate misbehaviour grows, can business drinking be dropped forever?

  • Intel and other chip companies are hiring students who are still in college to plug a labor shortage, a report says

    Oregon chip makers are hiring huge numbers of people, including students, to meet demand during a global chip shortage, The Oregonian reported.

  • China's power crunch puts global economy on red alert

    Congratulations if you managed to fill your car with petrol last week. The most urgent part of your personal energy crisis is over.

  • Fast-Food & Chain Restaurants That Are Raising Prices

    With an increased reopening of the economy comes an increase in eating out at restaurants and fast-food chains. Consumers might feel some changes in their wallets, however, as consumer prices jumped...

  • Canada Pension Plan (CPP) vs. U.S. Social Security

    The Canada Pension Plan and the U.S. Social Security system provide retirement, survivor, and disability benefits. Find out how they compare.

  • A few skeptical U.S. hospital workers choose dismissal over vaccine

    Jennifer Bridges loved her job as a nurse at Houston Methodist Hospital, where she worked for eight years, but she chose to get fired rather than inoculated against COVID-19, believing that the vaccine was more of a threat than the deadly virus. Bridges was among about 150 employees who were fired or resigned rather than comply with the requirement at Methodist, which was the country's first large health system to mandate vaccinations. "I have never felt so strong about anything," said Bridges, 39, who lives in Houston.

  • Automatic transfer of small 401(k) balances is a big win for Vanguard and retirement savers

    Vanguard has hired Retirement Clearinghouse LLC to automatically transfer small balances from one 401(k) plan to another. This is a win for Vanguard and its customers, for Retirement Clearinghouse, which has been working on this project for many years, and for the retirement system as a whole. Such accounts can have fees that exceed their low investment returns, causing account balances to decline.

  • The Biden administration takes aim at Big Chicken. But its goose might not yet be cooked

    As consumers chafe at growing food price inflation, the Biden administration is pointing a finger at some of the country's largest meat companies, suggesting pandemic profiteering may be responsible for the steep rise in the prices of beef, pork and poultry. Recently, the prices for beef, pork and poultry have all increased far more than other kinds of food, accounting for as much as half of price inflation at grocery stores.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and intere

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.

  • Europe’s Power Crisis Moves North as Water Shortage Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- As the frontier of Europe’s energy crisis moves north, the Nordic region faces a worsening power crisis with dwindling water reservoirs hampering the generation of hydroelectric power.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia B

  • The Blue Origin whistleblower says the firm’s toxic culture starts with Jeff Bezos

    "I felt complicit as the head of employee communications," says former Blue Origin employee Alexandra Abrams.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • OPEC+ Will Drive Oil Prices Over Coming Months, Says Vitol

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe OPEC+ cartel’s production policy will be the main factor influencing oil prices over the coming months, according to Vitol Group. There’s little chance of Iranian barrels re

  • Lordstown Is Selling Its Ohio Plant to Foxconn for $230 Million

    Lordstown Motors will sell its Ohio plant to Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn, which will produce the Endurance truck there. Here's what this deal will entail.