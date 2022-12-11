Thor: Visiting walrus prompts warning at Calshot beach

A walrus has been found resting on a Hampshire beach, with the public warned to stay away from it.

Nicknamed Thor, the creature was discovered at Calshot in the early hours.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), which is monitoring the large marine mammal, said it should have "no disturbance".

The charity said the walrus needed to regain its strength before making its next journey.

Dan Jarvis, director of welfare and conservation, at BDMLR said Thor is known to have visited the Netherlands, Dieppe and Brittany in recent weeks.

He said: "Repeated visitors are going to prevent the animal from conserving its energy and making its next journey."

"The more people than can leave it alone, the better chance it has of surviving," he added.

Coastguard officers have set up a cordon along the stretch of beach to keep gathering crowds a safe distance away from Thor.

Fully-grown walruses weigh about two tonnes and measure nearly 4m long. The tusked creatures live can for 40 years.

