Caltrans closes storm-battered stretch of PCH in Ventura County in both directions

A 6-mile stretch of Pacific Coast Highway in Ventura County was closed Monday at 6 p.m. in both directions because of erosion caused by the latest storm.

The California Department of Transportation shut down PCH, also known as State Route 1, between Las Posas Road and Sycamore Canyon Road until at least 8 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

A right-lane shoulder had partially washed out, and Caltrans officials said they worried that an incoming high tide could further compromise the roadway. Engineers with the agency will have to assess the damage at first light before reopening PCH.

Caltrans also discouraged drivers from taking State Routes 23 and 27 in the Santa Monica Mountains because of existing or potential mudslides and flooding caused by the latest storm.

Caltrans advised drivers to check road conditions before heading out by using its site quickmap.dot.ca.gov or calling 1-800-427-7623.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Stretch of PCH in Ventura County closed in both directions