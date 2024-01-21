Calumet County Sheriff’s Office: Crashes involving aggressive driving up 39% from 2022
CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Calumet County are reporting an increase in crashes involving aggressive driving by 39% between 2022 and 2023.
A Facebook post from the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office provides some numbers behind the statistics as well as a few tips to help “reverse this dangerous trend.”
Deputies say that the total number of crashes involving aggressive driving increased from 29 to 40 from 2022 to 2023 countywide, with more fatalities and injuries as well.
By the numbers:
Countywide in 2022
29 total crashes
1 fatality
13 injured
Countywide in 2023
40 total crashes
2 fatalities
19 injured
The post also shared some tips for drivers to try and help lower these statistics:
Do not drive an in aggressive or reckless manner
Do not exceed the speed limit
Do not follow too closely
Only pass when it is permitted
Do not illegally pass on the right
Do not operate in an inattentive, careless, or erratic manner
Stop at stop signs and red lights
Please drive safely and be courteous to your fellow drivers
No additional statistics or information were provided.
