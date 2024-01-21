Calumet County Sheriff’s Office: Crashes involving aggressive driving up 39% from 2022

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Calumet County are reporting an increase in crashes involving aggressive driving by 39% between 2022 and 2023.

A Facebook post from the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office provides some numbers behind the statistics as well as a few tips to help “reverse this dangerous trend.”

Deputies say that the total number of crashes involving aggressive driving increased from 29 to 40 from 2022 to 2023 countywide, with more fatalities and injuries as well.

By the numbers:

Countywide in 2022 29 total crashes 1 fatality 13 injured

Countywide in 2023 40 total crashes 2 fatalities 19 injured



The post also shared some tips for drivers to try and help lower these statistics:

Do not drive an in aggressive or reckless manner

Do not exceed the speed limit

Do not follow too closely

Only pass when it is permitted

Do not illegally pass on the right

Do not operate in an inattentive, careless, or erratic manner

Stop at stop signs and red lights

Please drive safely and be courteous to your fellow drivers

No additional statistics or information were provided.

