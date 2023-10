CHICAGO - A 51-year-old woman was shot Friday night on Chicago's Southeast Side.

Around 6:40 p.m., police say the female victim was exiting a vehicle in the 9200 block of S. Manistee Ave. when she was struck by gunfire.

The woman was shot in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.