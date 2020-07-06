Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. Enters into Support Agreement and Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer for up to $200 Million of Outstanding 7.625% Senior Notes due 2022 and Consent Solicitation for Outstanding 11.00% Senior Notes due 2025

INDIANAPOLIS, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. ("Calumet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: CLMT) and Calumet Finance Corp. ("Finance Corp." and, together with the Company, the "Issuers") today announced that, with the support of the holders of a majority of their 7.625% Senior Notes due 2022 (the "2022 Notes") and 2025 Notes (as defined below), they have commenced a private exchange offer (the "Exchange Offer") to each Eligible Holder (as defined below) of their 2022 Notes to exchange up to $200 million aggregate principal amount of 2022 Notes for up to $200 million aggregate principal amount (the "Maximum Exchange Amount") of newly issued 9.25% Senior Secured First Lien Notes due 2024 (the "New Notes"), upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the confidential offering memorandum, dated July 6, 2020 (the "Offering Memorandum").

The Issuers have entered into a Support Agreement, dated July 6, 2020 (the "Support Agreement") with holders (the "Supporting Holders") of approximately 55.9% of the aggregate principal amount of outstanding 2022 Notes and 65.8% of the aggregate principal amount of outstanding 2025 Notes. Pursuant to the Support Agreement, the Supporting Holders have agreed to (i) validly tender their 2022 Notes in the Exchange Offer, (ii) deliver their Consents (as defined below) in connection with the Consent Solicitation (as defined below), (iii) not to withdraw or revoke any 2022 Notes tendered and any Consents delivered in the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation, respectively, and (iv) cooperate with and support the Issuers' efforts to consummate the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation.

The following table sets forth the consideration to be offered to Eligible Holders of the 2022 Notes in the Exchange Offer:

Title of Notes

CUSIP No. / ISIN

Aggregate Principal

Amount of 2022 Notes

Outstanding

Early Exchange

Consideration(1)

Base Exchange

Consideration(1) 7.625% Senior Notes due 2022

131477AL5 / US131477AL51

$350,000,000

$1,000 principal amount of New Notes

$950 principal amount of New Notes

_________________ (1) Total principal amount of New Notes for each $1,000 principal amount of 2022 Notes tendered and accepted for exchange.

The Issuers will accept 2022 Notes tendered by Eligible Holders (and not validly withdrawn) up to the Maximum Exchange Amount. To the extent 2022 Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) exceed the Maximum Exchange Amount, the Issuers will accept 2022 Notes on a prorated basis. 2022 Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) prior to the Early Tender Time (as defined below) will have no priority in acceptance over 2022 Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) after the Early Tender Time.

Subject to the tender acceptance and proration procedures described in the Offering Memorandum promptly after the Expiration Time (such date, the "Settlement Date"), (i) Eligible Holders tendering their 2022 Notes at or prior to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 17, 2020, unless extended (such time and date as it may be extended, the "Early Tender Time") will be eligible to receive $1,000 principal amount of New Notes for each $1,000 principal amount of 2022 Notes tendered for exchange (the "Early Exchange Consideration") and (ii) Eligible Holders tendering their 2022 Notes after the Early Tender Time and at or prior to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 31, 2020, unless extended (such time and date as it may be extended, the "Expiration Time"), will be eligible to receive $950 principal amount of New Notes for each $1,000 principal amount of 2022 Notes accepted for exchange (the "Base Exchange Consideration"), in each case, plus accrued and unpaid interest on the 2022 Notes accepted for exchange to, but not including, the Settlement Date. The Issuers currently expect the Settlement Date to be August 5, 2020.

In connection with the Exchange Offer, the Issuers have commenced a consent solicitation (the "Consent Solicitation") to solicit consents ("Consents") from holders of their outstanding 11.00% Senior Notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes") to certain proposed amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to the indenture governing the 2025 Notes (the "2025 Notes Indenture"), to allow for the Issuers to consummate the Exchange Offer, upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the confidential consent solicitation statement, dated July 6, 2020 (the "Consent Solicitation Statement").

The Issuers must receive Consents from holders representing at least a majority of the outstanding principal amount of 2025 Notes to adopt the Proposed Amendments with respect to the 2025 Notes Indenture (the "Requisite Consents"). Upon receipt of the Requisite Consents to the Proposed Amendments, holders of the 2025 Notes who validly deliver (and do not validly revoke) Consents at or prior to 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 31, 2020, unless extended (each such holder, a "Consenting Holder"), will receive cash consideration equal to $2.50 per $1,000 in principal amount of 2025 Notes for which such Consenting Holders validly deliver (and do not validly revoke) a Consent. The payment of the Consent Fee is subject to the terms and conditions of the Consent Solicitation.