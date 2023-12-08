Calvary Episcopal Church finds itself in the eye of the Mayo Clinic's $5 billion redesign cyclone

Dec. 8—ROCHESTER — What stands out are the contrasts.

Anybody who has looked at the renderings of

Mayo Clinic's monumental $5 billion redesign of its downtown Rochester campus

for any length of time can't help but notice the oddly and artistically striking contrast: The ultra-modern Mayo building above and the quaint, 19th-century church below.

One is full of swoops and light. The other is little English cottage roof lines and Tudor arches. One imagines Rochester's future. The other contemplates its past. It's Rochester's oldest church, built soon after the city's founding, wrapped in the snug embrace of what will be the city's newest, new-age structure.

It's a glowing Thomas Kinkade painting set against The Jetsons background.

The Rev. Beth Royalty, rector of

Calvary Episcopal Church,

the building at the center of this upcoming construction project, says she was given a heads-up a year ago by Mayo officials about what was coming. The gist of the message: We're going to be doing some expansion. It's going to be pretty big. We thought you ought to know.

But it wasn't until the spring of this year, when

Mayo was giving public presentations to the Rochester City Council,

that Royalty began to appreciate the true gargantuan scope of the project.

"I was astounded at how big it was. That's when I really began to understand that when Mayo Clinic said, 'we're going to be doing a big expansion,' they meant a BIG expansion," Royalty said.

To the outside world, Rochester is viewed as synonymous with Mayo Clinic. But Calvary, with its roots in the Anglican church in England, was here before Mayo.

Royalty says Mayo has been nothing but a good neighbor to the church, but she knows the massive demolition and construction project soon to take place will bring upheaval. As a storm of demolition and construction takes place, with buildings and car ramps coming down and new buildings going up, Calvary will find itself in the middle of the bulls-eye, in the eye of the cyclone.

"This was not on my bingo card," she said.

To give a scale of the project: Current plans envision the construction of five buildings for a total of 2.4 million square feet in the downtown. The new facilities will connect directly to Mayo Clinic's Gonda Building on its downtown campus where outpatient care is centered.

The project could last anywhere from six to seven years, but well-laid plans have a tendency to go awry. It will mean jackhammering of bedrock, a whirlwind of dust and debris, physical barriers thrown up and the diversion of traffic, and the roar of big trucks. And Calvary will somehow have to endure.

"Since the very beginning of this conversation, we brought forth our two main concerns," Royalty said. "One was parking like everybody else in Rochester — and accessibility. How are folks and (Mayo's) medical patients going to get in and out of our buildings? And especially those who are disabled, who need ramps or elevators to get in and out of our building."

Dr. Craig Daniels, a Mayo Clinic physician and physician leader of its "Bold. Forward. Unbound. in Rochester" project, said disruption is to be expected with any large-scale project, and Mayo has many neighbors. Mayo officials began talks with Calvary leaders early on in anticipation of the church's concerns about the project, "knowing that many people have concerns but paying particular attention to those based on their physical location."

Daniels also said it was important to look at the big picture. Mayo spent years of strategic discussion in deciding what was the best location for this investment. And it was ultimately decided that Rochester was the best place "to really benefit our patients through enhanced team care."

"We know that we need to invest in downtown Rochester, near our excellent care teams, research and education core," Daniels said. "And that, ultimately, is what will benefit and improve our patient outcomes. And that's why we made the decision to reinvest in downtown Rochester."

Providence, Rhode Island-based Gilbane Building will oversee the renovation and will work with architect Foster + Partners and design firm CannonDesign.

Royalty said the church meets once-a-month with Mayo communications officials to discuss the project. It has had two or three meetings with representatives of the architectural firm, whom she described as "very thoughtful, very visionary."

"From the very beginning, our relationship with Mayo Clinic has been very cordial," she said.

The church was built in 1862 during the American Civil War and eight years after the founding of Rochester in 1854. Bishop H.B. Whipple, the state's first Episcopal bishop who was known as "Straight Tongue" by his Native American friends, consecrated the Rochester church on Jan. 28, 1866.

Calvary has a layered, 160-year history with Mayo. Both Will and Charlie Mayo attended the church. Mayo and Calvary have also helped each other in their missions "of hope and healing," Royalty said.

In her seven years as rector, Royalty said she has encountered people who have jumped in cars from states' away and driven to Mayo 'without an appointment, without a doctor, because it's their last best hope."

Every Monday, Calvary holds a healing service where anywhere from five to 20 patients or families of patients — people who are "either grieving, worried or afraid" — come to the church for solace.

Royalty said she takes consolation from that fact, there are others within Minnesota's Episcopal church who are following the project's progress.

"It's good for people to know that there are other eyes on the project, besides my eyes on this project. Our bishop (Craig Loya) is interested. We have a diocesan Chancellor (an attorney) who is interested. We have other people who have our back," Royalty said. "I don't feel alone."

One thing Royalty has no doubt about is that the Mayo project will bring change. Royalty is a native of Georgia. She was living in Atlanta when the Olympics was held there in 1996. The Olympics profoundly changed Atlanta. And she sees the magnitude of the Mayo project and that of the Olympics on a similar scale in terms of the change that will occur.

"Once a huge thing happens, it changes everything," she said.

"We will have — I don't know — 1,000 more construction people moving to this town to get a job. Some of them will stay here. We'll have more medical personnel moving to this town. People will move here to do supporting jobs. The school system will benefit. So it will change everything," Royalty said.