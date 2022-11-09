Calvin Taylor wins race for Circuit Court judge in Jackson, George, Greene counties

Ocean Springs Municipal Court Judge Calvin Taylor bested two opponents to win the only contested race for Circuit Court judge for Jackson, George and Greene counties.

Taylor won with 15,066 votes, while Stephen W. Burrow finished second with 7,919 votes and Shon Ellerby trailed with 5,044 votes.

One Chancery Court race was contested in the district. Ashlee Cole, a former staff attorney for Chancery Court judges, defeated incumbent Tanya Hasbrouck with 15,617 votes to 12,117.

In the only contested race for Circuit Court judge for Harrison, Hancock and Jackson counties, incumbent Lisa P. Dodson fought off a challenge from Bay St. Louis Municipal Court Judge Stephen J. Maggio. Dodson was re-elected with 28,861 votes, compared to 18,126 for Maggio.

Circuit judges re-elected without opposition for Harrison, Hancock and Stone counties are Chris Schmidt, Larry Bourgeois and Randi Peresich Mueller.

All four Chancery Court judges for Harrison, Hancock and Stone counties have been re-elected without opposition: Carter Bise, Jennifer T. Schloegel, Margaret Alfonso and Jim Persons.

The only competitive county court race in Harrison County was for the seat of retiring Judge Gaston Hewes. In that race, Assistant District Attorney Alison Baker defeated Mark V. Watts, with 21,903 votes to his 13,954.

.Former District Attorney and County Court Judge Keith Miller ran without opposition for the Jackson, George and Greene counties Circuit Court seat held by retiring Judge Robert Krebs.

In the same district, Circuit Court Judge Kathy King Jackson was re-elected without opposition. Chancery judges Mark Maples and D. Neil Harris Sr. also were re-elected without opposition.

In the only contested Jackson County Court race, Jennifer Sekul Harris and Independent Stacie E. Zorn ran for the Youth Court position, where Keith Miller is filling the unexpired term of retired Judge Sharon Sigalis. Zorn defeated Harris with 16,292 to 11,228.

In Harrison County, County Court judges returning to office without opposition are Robin Alfred Midcalf and Mike Dickinson, who serves as full-time Youth Court judge.

County Court Judge Mark H. Watts was re-elected without opposition in Jackson County, while County Court Judge S. Trent Favre was re-elected without opposition in Hancock County.