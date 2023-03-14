Calwa man in his 60s rushed to hospital after shots fired from car hit him inside home

A Calwa-area man in his 60s was wounded while inside his home Monday afternoon and rushed to the hospital, Fresno police reported.

Spokeman Felipe Uribe said the shooting took place about 2:20 p.m. near South 11th Street and Vine Avenue. The man was home with a woman when a dark-colored car with three occupants drove by and someone in the vehicle began firing. The man was struck in the upper body.

Police did not immediately have information about why the shots were fired at the home, but Uribe said multiple people live there in addition to the two who were home.