When Will Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) Turn A Profit?

Calyxt, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CLXT): Calyxt, Inc., a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. With the latest financial year loss of -US$27.9m and a trailing-twelve month of -US$35.9m, the US$133m market-cap amplifies its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. As path to profitability is the topic on CLXT’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for CLXT.

CLXT is bordering on breakeven, according to the 6 Biotechs analysts. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2021, before turning a profit of US$7.8m in 2022. So, CLXT is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from now. How fast will CLXT have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2022? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 48% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, CLXT may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

I’m not going to go through company-specific developments for CLXT given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that typically a biotech has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the product type and stage of development the company is in. This means, large upcoming growth rates are not abnormal as the company is beginning to reap the benefits of earlier investments.

Before I wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. CLXT currently has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making biotech, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. This means that CLXT has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

