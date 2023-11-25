Cam Hayes' growth, toughness sparked East wins

Nov. 25—CHEYENNE — Completion percentage, yards and touchdown-to-interception ratio are the most common ways to measure the impact of a quarterback's play.

Those are all important, but they merely play a role in the statistic Cheyenne East football coach Chad Goff considers the most important for a signal-caller: Wins.

"That's what I told the other coaches when we had our all-state meetings," said Goff, who just wrapped up his 18th season as the Thunderbirds head coach. "I said, 'We're going to talk about a lot of stats, but the most important one is wins.'

"... You have to win football games as a quarterback. That's their job, and Cam Hayes did that a lot."

That's an understatement.

Hayes took over as East's starting quarterback after then-senior Gavin Goff suffered a season-ending knee injury during the seventh game of the 2021 season. Since then, Hayes has quarterbacked the T-Birds to a 22-6 record and two Class 4A state championship game appearances.

He did that by being one of the most prolific and efficient quarterbacks 4A has seen.

Hayes completed 212 of 321 passes (66%) for 2,762 yards and 32 touchdowns against just four interceptions this season. His yardage is the seventh-best single-season total across all classes, according to records compiled by Patrick Schmiedt at Wyoming-Football.com.

Hayes passed for 457 yards during a regular season loss to Sheridan, which is the fourth-best single-game total in state history.

Hayes led 4A in passing average at 230.2 yards per game, had 10 more touchdown passes than any other 4A quarterback, and his completion percentage was second-best in the class. What's more, he rushed for 704 yards and 10 touchdowns on 112 carries. He ranked ninth in the state in rushing average at 58.7 yards per game.

Hayes' efforts helped the T-Birds go 10-2 and finish as 4A runners-up for the second consecutive season. They also earned Hayes Laramie County football player of the year honors from WyoSports' Cheyenne staff.

"He really came to understand the way we want our offense to run, and that came from experience," East quarterbacks coach and offensive play-caller Kirk Nelson said. "It was pretty impressive to see him get better at that. Having 2 1/2 years in the same offense and understanding what we want out of it was huge for him."

Growth and development

Hayes grew up playing quarterback. It's the same position his father, Scott Hayes, and older brother, Baylor Hayes, played.

"I guess we just like having the ball in our hands and being in control of the game," Cam Hayes said with a chuckle.

Hayes' position may have been predetermined, but his success there wasn't. His Carey Junior High team posted a .500 record his eighth-grade season. As a freshman at East, he was a tad undersized and primarily behind center on passing downs, while Nathan Mirich took the reins on designed runs.

Hayes had a growth spurt during his freshman year and improved enough by his sophomore campaign that he won the backup job behind Gavin Goff. Hayes mostly played receiver before Goff was injured while fighting for extra yards late in a win over Cheyenne Central.

Goff was leading the state in all-purpose yards when he suffered his injury. He left big shoes to fill, but Hayes did an admirable job, passing for 891 yards, nine touchdowns and an interception to help the T-Birds reach the state semifinals.

The experience was invaluable for Hayes. He didn't have to go into his junior season hearing about how different the varsity game was because he saw it first-hand. Hayes knew what to expect and how he had to prepare.

"Starting those games as a sophomore made my junior and senior years so much easier," Hayes said. "It showed me where I was and what to expect. I was able to get comfortable with that level of play and go into the offseason focused.

"By the time my junior year started, I felt ready."

That was apparent as Hayes completed 216 of 209 passes (69.9%) for 2,867 yards and 40 touchdowns with nine interceptions. His passing total stands as sixth-best in Wyoming history. Hayes' completion percentage was tops in 4A, while he had 15 more touchdowns tosses than any other quarterback in the state.

Hayes also rushed for 621 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior. His 51.8 yards per game was the eighth-best average in 4A.

Hayes will be the first to admit his gaudy numbers are a byproduct of being surrounded by an envy-inducing collection at receiver and running back. His coaches echo that assertion. However, Hayes' development — and the play it produced — also merits praise.

"The more he understood what we were trying to do, the more freedom he had to get us into the right play," Nelson said. "The vantage point is a little different from being on the sideline to being under center, so he had the freedom to check things.

"A big part of why our offense was successful was because he could get us in the right play and get it checked the right direction."

Underrated toughness

Hayes' ability to decipher defenses, hit receivers in stride and keep drives moving with his legs all overshadow a greater trait, his coaches and teammates said.

"He's never going to come off the field, no matter how bad he's hurt," senior Kolbe Dierks said. "He's always going to pick up his chin and go right back to work."

That was apparent late in the past two state championship games when Hayes gingerly walked to and from the huddle as a result of the beating he took holding onto the ball waiting for receivers to get open or scrambling to keep plays alive.

This year, it wasn't just the punishment Sheridan doled out in the title tilt that made it hard for Hayes stand up straight after the final whistle. He took a shot during East's semifinal win over Natrona County that displaced two ribs.

Hayes had the ribs adjusted by a chiropractor, only to have them get displaced again when he threw in practice. He made multiple visits to the chiropractor that week, East coach Chad Goff said.

"He had to get X-rays to make sure he wasn't running the risk of puncturing a lung," he said. "He was in a lot of pain, but we got the OK to have him play, as long as we put a rib protector on him."

Hayes said the injury made it uncomfortable to throw the ball, but downplayed his toughness. In his mind, it was what he had to do as someone who tried to lead by example.

"Quarterback is one of the most important positions on the team, so I couldn't milk the injury and sit out that week," he said. "I had to go out there and give my team by best. It wasn't anything I couldn't get past."

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.