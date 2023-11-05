Cam Talbot makes 24 saves as Los Angeles Kings blank Philadelphia Flyers 5-0

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cam Talbot made 24 saves in his first shutout of the season, and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-0 on Saturday night to extend their point streak to six games.

Los Angeles got off to a fast start behind Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar, who scored 18 seconds apart in the first period. Arthur Kaliyev and Trevor Moore scored in the second, and Blake Lizotte added a third-period goal.

It was Talbot's 29th career shutout.

Cal Petersen made 25 stops for Philadelphia. It was his first start for the Flyers after coming over from Los Angeles in an offseason trade.

Kempe was able to get his stick on a bouncing puck and tap it past a sliding Peterson to open the scoring. Kopitar redirected a shot from Matt Roy over Peterson’s blocker for his sixth goal of the season.

Kaliyev scored a power-play goal 16:01 into the second, and Moore added his sixth goal of the season with just 16 seconds left in the period off a turnover from Flyers defenseman Cam York.

York spent the entire third period on the bench after that miscue.

The Flyers lost for the fifth time in the last seven games and were shut out for the first time this season.

Philadelphia played its second straight game without starting goalie Carter Hart (mid-body injury) and No. 1 center Sean Couturier (lower-body injury). They are day to day. The Flyers added goalie Felix Sandstrom (upper body injury) to the injured list before the game.

UP NEXT

Kings: Finish their three-game trip at Vegas on Wednesday.

Flyers: Begin a four-game road trip Tuesday in San Jose.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl