Camanche man sentenced to 15 years in prison in sex abuse case

Jun. 6—CLINTON — A Camanche man has been sentenced to up to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to amended charges of committing lascivious acts with a child and enticing a minor under the age of 16.

Nicholas Campie, 20, pleaded guilty March 3 in Clinton County District Court to the two charges accusing him of having sexual contact with a 10-year-old in spring 2020. Four other charges, which include two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, which each carry a possible 25-year prison term, and two counts of enticing a minor under the age of 13, which each carry a possible 10-year prison sentence, were dismissed when he was sentenced May 26.

Campie was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on the lascivious acts with a child charge, with credit for time served. He also was fined $1,370. He was sentenced to up to five years in prison for enticing a minor, with credit given for time served. He also was fined $1,025. The sentences will run consecutively.

Campie also must register as a sex offender and is assessed a $250 civil penalty. A no-contact ordered is entered in which Campie shall not have contact with the victim of the case for five years.

According to court records, the acts were alleged to have occurred between April 23, 2020 and May 8, 2020. A report was made to law enforcement May 14, 2020, regarding sexual contact between a 10-year-old girl and an 18-year-old male, identified as Campie, after the victim's parent saw text messages on the girl's phone.

The report indicates the two met through Snapchat and that Campie, on the same day they connected through Snapchat, picked her up from her house late that evening, and drove her to his house, where the two played video games for several hours. The two next met two weeks later, when Campie again picked her up and brought her to his home. According to the report, sexual contact occurred at that time.

Campie was interviewed by deputies on May 31, 2020 and denied knowing the victim or talking to her, the criminal complaint states. A search warrant was later served at his residence.

Campie was again interviewed on April 7, 2021. During the interview, Campie admitted to knowing the girl, stating that they started speaking after she added him on Snapchat. Campie denied knowing her prior to their contact through Snapchat. Campie admitted to picking up the girl the same night that they began speaking on Snapchat for the purpose of having a sexual encounter, court records state.

Campie said he drove to the girl's 's house, where she got in his vehicle. Campie stated that they had sexual contact while he drove her to his home, that they played video games when they arrived at his house and then he drove her back home. Campie admitted to viewing the girl's Facebook page and thinking that she looked young.

Campie also said he and the girl continued speaking through Snapchat and text messages. Campie stated he and the girl arranged to meet approximately one week after the initial contact under the agreement there would be sexual contact. Campie said he again picked up the girl from her house based on that agreement, according to the complaint. Campie was charged April 9, 2021.