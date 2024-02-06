Veterans gathered Saturday for the annual Tet Reunion at the Taylor County Expo Center. Organized by the Abilene Grunts Association and Texas Veterans, the event featured military memorabilia displays, vendors and outreach from veteran assistance groups.

Cindy Flores takes a swipe at a beach ball during the Tet Reunion’s USO show at the Taylor County Expo Center Saturday. Originally for Vietnam veterans, the annual gathering welcomes all vets, including Cindy’s husband Greg who served in the Army from 2013 to 2018.

Originally begun as a way for Vietnam veterans to come together, the reunion has long since welcomed all veterans in the wake of U.S. military conflicts in the years since Vietnam.

Performing “The Purple People Eater”, dancers twirl in tutus and costumes during the annual Tet Reunion’s USO show.

A highlight of the day is always the USO show. It's fun, sometimes hokey tribute to the original shows and feature a faux Bob Hope in the form of Ron "Doc" Smith as emcee. He's backed by a cast of over a dozen volunteers and their families cutting up in costumes and lip-synching to music popular with soldiers from their years in service.

Families and volunteers wave flags at the conclusion of the traditional USO show.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Camaraderie, memories and laughter shared at annual Tet Reunion