Camarillo hires new leader for planning division, other operations

Camarillo gained a new community development director this week, filling a six-month gap with no permanent leader for the department that handles planning and other functions.

David Sanchez started his role as department head on Jan. 16. He brings more than 20 years experience in planning and project management in both the public and private sectors, city officials said. Most recently, he worked for the city of Pasadena for nearly 10 years.

As leader of the Community Development Department, Sanchez will oversee Camarillo’s planning, code compliance and building and safety divisions. He'll also be in charge of the Community Development Block Grant program and will assist the Planning Commission.

City Manager Greg Ramirez said in a news release Sanchez has a willingness to help project applicants, residents and businesses and support city staff.

Sanchez has an annual base salary of $208,000, city spokesperson Michelle Glueckert D’Anna said in an email.

Sanchez replaces Joe Vacca, who served as community development director for eight years.

