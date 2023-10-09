Camarillo man accused in mother's murder one of hundreds waiting for state hospital spot

A judge has ordered a man accused of murdering and dismembering his mother to be sent to a state psychiatric hospital to prepare him to stand trial, finding the jail-based program in which he's been enrolled inadequate.

Ventura County Superior Court Judge Kristi J. Peariso told sheriff's officials to take defendant David Hoetzlein "forthwith" to California's Department of State Hospitals.

"He is to be transported to a locked forensic facility where he will get the help and treatment he needed and should have gotten nine months ago," Peariso said at a competency hearing in late September in a Ventura courtroom. It marked the third time the defendant has been found incompetent to stand trial by the courts and ordered to a state hospital, but he has never been admitted.

The institutions have hundreds more people qualified for admission than they can hold, according to figures provided by the state hospital agency. A total of 610 patients deemed incompetent to stand trial were awaiting placement in the last week of September, when the judge gave the order.

California operates four state hospitals that accept patients deemed incompetent to stand trial: Atascadero, Metropolitan, Napa and Patton. But Metropolitan's website says the Los Angeles County hospital does not accept inmates with criminal histories that include murder.

Hoetzlein is suspected of strangling his 62-year-old mother, Tomoko Hoetzlein, after an argument and cutting up her body into pieces that were found in a trash receptacle outside the Camarillo apartment they shared, court documents show. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and booked into county jail on June 3, 2022, and has been held there the 15 months since.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office obeys court orders but cannot take the defendant to a state hospital when there's no bed available, said Capt. Dean Worthy, a spokesman for the law enforcement agency.

Hoetzlein, 26, has been treated intermittently in what's called Early Access and Stabilization Services or EASS, a multi-county, state-sponsored program provided in detention facilities. EASS provides treatment while someone is waiting to get into a hospital or can replace it, Worthy said.

Staffed with nursing, mental health and law enforcement personnel, the Ventura County program offers counseling, medication and instruction in the court process, Worthy said. The defendant was enrolled twice for a month each time, ending in May. EASS deemed him competent to stand trial at the end of both enrollments, based on the findings of a licensed psychologist, but judges with authority over the case found him incompetent.

Faced with legal requirements for prompt treatment and growth in demand, California has expanded options for providing competency services outside state hospitals. Of the 610 defendants awaiting placement in a state hospital, about a fifth were being treated in an EASS program, state hospital officials said.

Hoetzlein appeared at the latest hearing on Sept. 29 and looked into the corner of the courtroom where three family members sat. His father, Tom Hoetzlein, agreed with the judge's order in a brief interview after the hearing.

"What his mom always wanted was for him to be kept in a hospital," his father said.

Defense attorney Bailey Fowler asked the judge to order the transfer.

"He has been waiting almost a year," she said.

David Hoetzlein insists that if there is any evidence against him, it's because law enforcement has used a device he calls a reality augmenter to change the facts, said Marc Levi, an investigator for the defense. Hoetzlein has been unable to answer questions about the facts of the case, Levi testified.

Prosecutor Erin Meister did not oppose the request for transport to a state hospital.

"It seems EASS is not the answer in this situation," she said.

Kathleen Wilson covers crime, courts and local government issues for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at kathleen.wilson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0271.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Camarillo murder suspect awaits state hospital spot like others