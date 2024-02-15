Camarillo man spent 3 years clearing his name in kidnapping attempt. Here's what happened

As far as the legal system is concerned, Randy Berks wasn't arrested on March 17, 2021, and charged with attempted kidnapping. Now that he's proven his innocence in court, all records of his arrest have been sealed and removed from the internet, and the entire case file will be destroyed.

In the eyes of the law, it never happened.

But Berks was put in handcuffs that day, and he spent three weeks in Ventura County jail before the charge was dropped. He won't soon forget it. He spent nearly three years not forgetting, trying to clear his name, until he sat in the courtroom of Ventura County Superior Court Judge Nancy Ayers on Jan. 30.

That morning, Ayers declared Berks "factually innocent" — a rare decision in a justice system that typically renders verdicts of "guilty" or "not guilty."

"Good luck," the judge told him. "I'm sorry this happened to you."

Berks, a 27-year-old construction worker from Camarillo, left the courtroom in tears.

"It was intense," he said a few days later. "It just brought back all the emotions from when I was arrested."

A harrowing experience on the trail

The crime Berks was wrongly accused of was reported on Sept. 3, 2020. That afternoon, a young woman went for a jog on a hilly trail at Santa Rosa Valley Park, just outside of Camarillo.

The jogger would tell police that as she was heading downhill at the end of her run, she saw a white SUV speed through the parking lot and stop at the trailhead, blocking the path. The driver, a man who looked to be in his 30s, got out and opened all the doors and the trunk. Then he crouched behind the open driver's door and peered up through the tinted window.

The woman ran around the SUV on the passenger side, as far from the man as possible. As she passed, he called out, "Hey, how's it going?"

He ran after her and grabbed her left arm from behind, according to now sealed records in Berks' case. The woman heard him slip on the gravel, and he lost his grip on her upper arm. She ran to her car and drove away.

While this was happening, Berks was about a quarter of a mile away, closer to the entrance of the park, sitting in his silver SUV, eating a bowl of Panda Express. He would often hang out in this spot, under a tree on the side of the road, eating lunch, watching Netflix or scrolling social media on his phone.

As they investigated the jogger's report, Ventura County sheriff's deputies obtained data from Google and cell service providers that showed the movements of all cell phones in the vicinity of the park during a three-hour window, both before and after the time of the reported kidnapping attempt.

Deputies used the data from this "geofence warrant" to identify Berks' phone as suspicious. Then they asked Google to unmask the account and identify the owner of the device.

Last year, Berks obtained the same location data from Google. It showed that he never came closer than about 1,000 feet from the trailhead where the woman said she was grabbed.

'Police will use whatever tool they have'

Geofence warrants like the one that led police to Berks have become a common tool for law enforcement over the past five years. Unlike traditional warrants, which apply to one person, group of people or organization, a geofence warrant picks up information on everyone who was in a certain geographic area at a specified time.

"I was surprised that the geofence warrant was used in this case," said Jennifer Lynch, general counsel for the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates for civil liberties and digital privacy. Lynch consulted with Berks' lawyer and said the foundation would have gotten involved in the case if prosecutors hadn't dropped the charges.

"It seemed like a pretty low-level crime. It's not like someone was murdered," Lynch said. "I think what that says is the police will use whatever tool they have, even if it's a tool that has a huge risk of misidentifying someone."

In Lynch's view, geofence warrants are inherently dangerous, because they're essentially "general warrants," which means they don't specify who or what the police are looking for. General warrants were common in colonial days, and prohibiting them was the main point of the 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, she said.

Lynch said she thinks the geofence warrant in Berks' case probably would have been ruled to be unlawfully broad had the case gone to court, since it covered a period of hours over the entire 50-acre park and some of the neighboring areas.

"That's a huge geographic area and a large amount of time," she said. "They shouldn't have been able to get a warrant that broad."

Representatives of both the Ventura County Sheriff's Office and the Ventura County District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the geofence warrant or most other specifics of Berks' case.

The most common target for geofence warrants is Google. Through Google Maps and other services, the company has location data on nearly every cell phone user, even those who don't have Android phones. Cell service providers also have location data, but it comes from cell towers and isn't as accurate as Google's satellite GPS data.

The future of geofence warrants is uncertain, at least as they apply to Google. In December, the company said it will start storing users' location data on their own phones, rather than on Google's servers.

That means law enforcement would have no access to the data without a warrant to physically obtain the target's phone. Forbes, citing an unnamed Google employee, reported that the move was made "to explicitly bring an end to such dragnet location searches."

Google does not typically disclose how often it is hit with geofence warrants, but in 2021 it released a report that said it was served with more than 3,000 such warrants in the U.S. in just the first quarter of 2020. Two years earlier, it had been served with just a handful of geofence warrants.

Arrested, charged and released

Berks lives in Camarillo with his grandparents. On March 17, 2021, he left the house at about 8 a.m. and a sheriff's deputy pulled him over a few blocks from home.

"I was just confused," he said. "I didn't think I did anything wrong. I wasn't speeding or anything. ... They said it was for attempted kidnapping, but they weren't telling me where or when. I had no idea what they were talking about."

He called his grandmother from jail, and she said she could afford to bail him out or hire a lawyer, but not both. He picked the lawyer.

Berks' lawyer was Bill Haney, a former prosecutor in the Ventura County District Attorney's Office and an experienced criminal defense attorney.

"I have heard many people claim various degrees of innocence," Haney said in an email interview. Berks' reaction was something different: tears and "a look of utter confusion in his eyes," Haney said.

"He insisted that I get to the bottom of why he was in jail," Haney said. "This made a huge impression on me."

The case against Berks unraveled quickly. Soon after he was charged with attempted kidnapping, investigators with the district attorney's office served a search warrant on his grandparents' home, looking for the clothes the jogger said her assailant was wearing. They found no evidence in the house.

Investigators also showed the jogger photos of Berks and other potential suspects. She did not see the man who grabbed her. When she was shown Berks' photo, she ruled him out, telling the investigators, "not him," according to Berks' petition for innocence.

Prosecutors dropped the charges soon after the photo lineup. Rob Yoos, a Ventura County sheriff's sergeant, said no other arrests were made in the case, and no other suspects were ever identified.

'I became convinced that Mr. Berks was innocent'

After the charges were dropped, Haney filed the innocence petition. By then, he was working for free, and he had to set the case aside when he began to wind down his practice in order to move to Montana.

But Berks, Haney said, "refused to quit on himself." He researched case law, requested his own location data from Google and visited Santa Rosa Valley Park with a drone to take photos and measurements.

Haney said one of the key pieces of evidence Berks helped discover was the full outcome of the photo lineup. Video of the lineup only showed the back of the photo that the victim picked as "not him." Berks saw that and was sure it was his photo.

At the direction of Deputy District Attorney Michael Kern, who took over the case during the innocence petition phase, experts in the DA's office enhanced the video until they could tell the photo in question had Berks on the other side.

It was just one example of Kern going out of his way to help exonerate Berks once it was clear he hadn't committed the crime, Haney said.

"Mr. Kern showed every character trait that a prosecutor should show," Haney told the judge during Berks' innocence hearing. "I thought it was really important for Mr. Berks to see that the government was not what he perceived it as, that it would do the right thing."

"My job is not to find people guilty," Kern told The Star. "My job is to do what's right. ... I had the privilege and the opportunity to examine this case with a fresh set of eyes and review the available evidence, and after my careful review of that evidence I became convinced that Mr. Berks was innocent of those charges."

'He wants to go down the right path'

Once detectives zeroed in on Berks with location data, they appear to have interpreted other evidence in ways that implicated him.

He didn't quite match the woman's description of the man who grabbed her, but his hair and eye colors and height were similar. His vehicle wasn't an exact match, either, but it seemed close: The woman said a fairly new white SUV that resembled a Chevrolet Tahoe had blocked her path, while Berks drives a silver 1999 Jeep SUV.

"It just shows this risk of confirmation bias," Lynch said. "When the police use a technology and that technology identifies somebody, they assume the technology has to be accurate, so they look for any possible way the person they identified through the technology is the actual perpetrator."

Berks thinks his prior criminal record may have played a part. In 2016, when he was 19, he pleaded guilty to vandalism, burglary and vehicle theft and served six months in jail.

Berks and three friends had broken into Rio Mesa High School and a couple of park district buildings in Camarillo and Thousand Oaks and stolen golf carts. The idea, Berks said, was to switch the carts around as a prank. The value of the items and the damage to public facilities added up to felony charges.

Berks also pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge in 2018, while he was still on probation. According to the charging documents, he displayed a utility knife during an altercation with his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend. Berks said the other guy was the one who pulled a blade, but deputies found a utility knife in his car.

"Anything on your record, it makes you look really bad," Berks said. "I don’t like to think of myself as a terrible person. … I think I learned a lot from my experiences in the past. I take everything as a learning experience: Don’t repeat things you messed up on before."

Throughout his arrest and effort to clear his name, one thing Berks didn't have to worry about was losing his job. His employer, a general contractor named Jay Dunlap, is a family friend and something of a father figure. He was the first person Berks called when he was arrested, and Dunlap told him right away that he believed him and wasn't even thinking about firing him.

"Randy's never lied to me," he said.

Dunlap is a recovering addict and has a criminal record of his own from his days using drugs. He's 63 and has been sober for about 20 years now. Second chances are important to him.

"When Randy got in that little bit of trouble, I told him, 'Dude, you've got to make up your mind what you want to do, or you're going to end up like me,'" Dunlap said. "He just went down the wrong path sometimes, but he wants to go down the right path."

These days, Berks still parks under that tree at Santa Rosa Valley Park once in a while, but it doesn't have quite the same calming effect as it did before his arrest.

"It's not my favorite place to go anymore," he said.

Tony Biasotti is an investigative and watchdog reporter for the Ventura County Star. Reach him at tbiasotti@vcstar.com. This story was made possible by a grant from the Ventura County Community Foundation's Fund to Support Local Journalism.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Camarillo man once charged with kidnapping attempt declared innocent