Camarillo pushes forward with massage parlor crackdown

The Camarillo City Council is continuing to shape an ordinance that aims to crack down on illicit massage businesses and human trafficking.

In a 4-1 vote Wednesday, the council clarified language of proposed rules that add stricter regulations to massage establishments and create business permits that hold landlords liable for illegal activity.

The panel first voted on the ordinance in March, but because the council edited the language, the legislation will require a third vote on April 26. Ordinances typically require two readings.

The city crafted the measure with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, which is contracted to provide police services in Camarillo, to tackle the ongoing problem.

Camarillo Police Chief Eric Tennessen said Friday his agency made 18 arrests related to human trafficking in Camarillo last year. As a result, the department was able to identify and offer help to 39 potential victims.

The arrests involved crimes including soliciting prostitution, pimping, loitering to commit prostitution and causing a minor to engage in commercial sex acts, Tennessen said.

Victims come from throughout the state, country and world, he said. They’re often put into a situation where they’re unfamiliar with their surroundings and forced to work.

“And it’s happening here,” Tennessen said.

Permits for massage establishments will close a loophole in city code that allowed some businesses to resume operations under a different owner name and continue illegal activity at the same location, staff said.

The permits also outline requirements, violations and penalties, which must be signed by the landlord of the business location.

While the permit does force the business owner and landlord to share liability for illegal activity, the situation is not unique to massage establishments. All other businesses in the city share the same agreement with their landlords, staff said.

Vice Mayor Tony Trembley requested language to clarify the ordinance, which extended an exclusion from the permit for licensed healthcare professions to those working under them.

Councilman David Tennessen agreed with the idea, but disagreed with the extensive wording Trembley proposed.

“The spirit of the law in this ordinance is clear,” he said. “We’re trying to end something that is a scourge on our community.”

Brian J. Varela covers Oxnard, Port Hueneme and Camarillo. He can be reached at brian.varela@vcstar.com or 805-477-8014. You can also find him on Twitter @BrianVarela805.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Camarillo pushes forward with massage parlor crackdown