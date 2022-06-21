Camaro Crashed, Abandoned In Illinois Pond

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Such a shame, so many Camaros getting thrown away like this lately…

On the night of June 13 police and firefighters in Edwardsville, Illinois got quite the shock when they arrived on the scene of an accident, finding a Chevy Camaro floating in a pond. With heavy damage visible on the muscle car, the first responders were concerned someone might be trapped inside or submerged in the water. However, a search turned up absolutely nobody.

The first thing we automatically think when we see something like this is the car was stolen. After all, a thief would crash a vehicle after going for a joyride and ditch it without a second thought. They wouldn’t want to get caught by the police, plus they don’t care about the Camaro at all. Only that wasn’t what happened this time.

Police in the St. Louis-area city were able to track down the owner of the Camaro, who reportedly wasn’t injured. The photos on the scene show the sunroof glass peeled back and laying on the windshield, but that could have been done by firefighters. If not, someone probably had one hell of an adrenaline rush after the crash.

While everyone was grateful the driver was found safe, that person was still cited for leaving the scene of an accident. Police didn’t say whether impairment was a factor, but we wouldn’t be surprised to find out it was. If you ever do wreck out, the worst thing you can do is take off and leave your car in a heap. Police will be more understanding if you stick around, even if you did something dumb leading up to the crash.

Since police aren’t providing any more details about this crash, there are many unanswered questions. This could have been the case of someone driving harder than they had the skill to control, distracted driving, or who knows what.

Photos via Edwardsville Police Department

