Camaro Driver Wrecks Trying To Exit Freeway Late

There’s a lesson to be learned here…

I remember the first time I saw a driver cross multiple lanes of traffic quickly to make a sudden freeway exit. It was completely unbelievable that someone was so selfish they couldn’t just take the next exit, get back on the freeway going the opposite direction, then backtrack instead of putting everyone else near them at risk. Since then, this practice of suddenly cutting across multiple lanes to jump onto an exit ramp has become an all-too-common practice instead of something I see every once in a blue moon. Case in point: this modern Chevrolet Camaro Convertible wrecking out during just such a maneuver.

image credit: YouTube

The incident in the video took place in Memphis, Tennessee on I-69 southbound at about Jackson Ave. Thankfully, the driver who had the dashcam going said they only suffered a scratch. We’re unsure if the driver of the Camaro was injured, but the car definitely didn’t drive away from this one.

At the beginning of the video, you can see the person with the dashcam already in the leftmost of two exit lanes. The Camaro, on the other hand, is in the left lane for southbound traffic continuing on the freeway. There’s already crosshatch and two solid white lines dividing the exit lanes from the rest of traffic, although the Camaro driver could’ve illegally cut over in front of the box truck and behind the semi in the right lane.

image credit: YouTube

Instead of doing that, which would’ve been dangerous and illegal, the Camaro driver decides to do something even riskier. Staying in the left lane, the Camaro seems to be tailgating another car in the left lane that was next to the semi. You can see the Camaro’s bake lights flash repeatedly, indicating how erratic and close it was likely driving.

At the last second, the Camaro bursts ahead of the semi, cuts in front of it (an extremely dangerous and stupid move), crosses the crosshatch, and makes contact with the crash barrier. At first the aftermath doesn’t look that bad, but as the Camaro pulls to the right side of the road you can see its front driver’s side fender has been peeled back like the top of a tuna can. Some of the debris flew back and hit the camera car, but like we said that driver wasn’t seriously hurt. This couldn’t gone down much, much worse and we’re thankful it didn’t.

image credit: YouTube

Check out the video for yourself.

