Camaro driver's second trial in 2018 fatal crash delayed again

The second-degree murder trial for Theresa Gafken has been delayed for a second time at the request of both the defense and prosecution.

Gafken, who is accused of killing 48-year-old Kristine Donahue of Chesterfield Township in a car crash, is now scheduled to go to trial on March 12.

The trial was previously delayed from September after Gafken hired a new attorney, Patrick Politano, to represent her.

In a joint motion, both Politano and St. Clair County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer Smith Deegan said they had motions that still needed to be filed which would "potentially deal with substantial issues that may require appellate review."

A jury previously found Gafken guilty of murder in October 2018, but the Michigan Supreme Court overturned the verdict, ruling 4-3 that St. Clair County Circuit Court Judge Michael West should have allowed the defense to argue Gafken's actions were committed under duress.

Gafken reportedly crashed into Donahue's car at 100 mph while fleeing police in a white Camaro about 8 a.m. April 11, 2018. She claimed she drove at high speeds because a man in the car was pointing a gun at her telling her to not stop for police.

The motion to adjourn states some of the upcoming motions will address how to allow Gafken's defense without risking a second appeal.

The motion also states both parties had been discussing a potential plea bargain, but the negotiation ended in early November. Donahue's family members were reportedly involved in the discussion, according to the motion.

Politano also said in the motion he had received all of the discovery in Gafken's case, but still needed more time to prepare for trial, including calling in expert witnesses to be questioned if the defense does not stipulate to their expertise.

Politano began representing in late August, leading to the previous delay of Gafken's trial from September.

Second degree murder is punishable with up to life in prison. Gafken has also been charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing injury, each punishable with up to five years in prison.

Gafken had been sentenced to 20 to 30 years in prison before her verdict was overturned.

