Shel-he the snapping turtle is moving on.

In 2020 and 2021, I think we all put on a little weight, and that apparently includes turtles too, because Camaro Heaven’s turtle, Shel-he, needs to lose a few pounds, and some other treatments. The turtle has resided in a tank in Camaro Heaven for 24 years, but now the Turtle Rescue League in Southbridge, Massachusetts is taking her to a nicer retirement home.

Alexxia Bell, president of the non-profit rescue organization, said Shel-he is going on turtle Weight Watchers first thing. The turtle is several pounds overweight, so he’s going to get more vegetables as a part of his new diet. He’s also going to get more sun, which we can get on board with, the sun is awesome, big guy.

Poor Shel-he is getting his fish and crayfish reduced though, but he’ll be able to roam more, so not a terrible trade off. Other than a little extra padding and a shell described as having a liken to a 1967 Camaro, Bell’s words, Shel-he is healthy. So I guess you could say that Shel-he the snapping turtle of Camaro Heaven is a bit of a…tank find (I’m sorry for that).

“There are a few bumps and angularities on it, kind of like the wings on a 1957 Chevy, when it should be round like the body of a Ford Taurus,” Bell continued with her comparisons to cars and the snapping turtle’s shell.

Shel-he is in quarantine, which we know all about too, and will get to the point where he’s outside and socializing with other turtles, sounds nice.

Chuck Drew, the owner of Camaro Heaven has had Shel-he since he was a hatchling, so releasing him back in the wild completely isn’t an option.

Source: The Laconia Daily Sun/Camaro Heaven

