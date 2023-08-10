Camaro racing down Charlotte street crashes, killing teen on way home from work

A 17-year-old boy was killed in Charlotte on his way home from work when two men decided to race on a street near his neighborhood.

On Saturday just after 7:20 p.m., Ivan Morales Galvez was on his way home and trying to make a left turn at the intersection of Bramblewood Drive and Arrowood Road, close to South Tryon Street near Olde Whitehall.





His Ford Mustang was struck on the passenger side by a Chevy Camaro driving more than 100 miles per hour, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The crash caused the Mustang to spin 180 degrees off the right side of the roadway and into a tree. The driver, who police identified as 24 year-old Paulo Alexis Ramos Avila, fled the scene.

Police were able to locate Avila and he was arrested and charged with 2nd degree murder, careless and reckless driving, and for not having a driver’s license, according to CMPD.

Four days later, police located the driver of a second Camaro involved in the race and charged 35-year-old Javoris Williams. Officials announced the arrest Thursday, the same day as Galvez’ funeral.

Williams is also charged with 2nd degree murder, reckless driving, and participating in a spontaneous speed competition, according to CMPD.

The department has been cracking down on street racing in the city since February. Officers have confiscated dozens of vehicles and made arrests at pop-up races across the city.

CMPD officials said in February that more Charlotteans than ever before had been calling 911 to report the races, the Observer previously reported.