Camaro ZL1 Blackwing Might Be Coming

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

But not a Z/28…

The internet is ablaze with the rumor that GM is ready to drop the Blackwing's LT4 V8 into the 6th-generation Camaro. People are almost acting like true salvation has arrived to the muscle car segment or something ridiculous like that – more on that in a second. I’m just wondering why GM is doing this instead of actually making a 6th-gen Z/28, because that would make more sense.

Chevrolet almost did a Z/28 with an amazing engine. Learn about it here.

Considering how much GM has screwed up the Camaro in recent years, maybe this move does make sense. After all, why would it bring back one of the most popular Camaro models ever and instead do something completely untested, with zero connection to the pony car’s storied past?

Apparently, this Blackwing version of the Camaro ZL1 would only be around for a year or two, putting a cap on the 6th generation. It’s disappointing in a way, but maybe I’ll be pleasantly surprised by how great the final product is, if these rumors end up being true.

We missed getting a 6th-gen Camaro Z/28 with the same flat-plane crank engine used in the upcoming C8 Corvette Z06. Somehow, this just seems like an inferior substitute and that makes me sad. After all, why is Chevy not sticking with a badge with deep significance to the Camaro? Also, since when does Chevrolet get trickle-down, over-hyped badges from Cadillac?

This fangirl geeking out about the Blackwing LT4 has gone beyond ridiculous. The automotive press was primed to just lavish the Cadillac Blackwings with unquestioning praise before any details about them were released, which always makes me suspicious. Sure, the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is pretty cool, plus each one if hand-assembled by one builder, and it has 668-horsepower on tap, but keep in mind the Camaro ZL1 uses the LT4 to make 650-hp. I know cars are more than just their specs, but that’s not a huge power difference there, especially considering all the hype surrounding the Blackwing.

Ultimately, I think this move is all about GM trying to recoup some of its losses. Before the Blackwing Cadillacs were even revealed they were given a short shelf life. It’s such a GM thing to pour considerable resources into developing some new technology, overhype it, then quickly put it back on the shelf. What a colossal waste of resources endeavors like this are. Plus, they work to frustrate enthusiasts who get excited for the newest, shiny toy only for it to be rapidly canceled.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.