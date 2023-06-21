Camaro ZL1 Collector’s Edition Will Have Tiny Run

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Good luck getting one!

While sales of the sixth-gen Camaro have been lackluster to say the least, we think more people are going to be interested in scooping up one of the recently revealed Collector’s Edition cars. According to Chevrolet, these will be offered for the LT/RS, LT1, SS, and ZL1 trims. But a report from Road and Track claims the LT1 Collector’s Edition will be limited to just 300 units for the US.

Learn how one city has been dealing with street racers here.

That’s not a run in just the dozens, but we think those cars are going to sell out quickly. Another 50 ZL1 Collector’s Edition cars are going to markets outside the US, like Canada and Japan. Of course, GM isn’t confirming these claims, so for now it’s all speculation. However, it has said global production is capped at 350 units, so we think this info is likely accurate.

According to GM, the 2024 Camaro Collector’s Edition will create a tie between the sixth-gen Camaro and the first-gen, which was nicknamed Panther during development. That apparently is expressed in the dark color scheme, with Panther Black Metallic paint for the SS and Panther Matte Black for the ZL1.

That means the ZL1 will be the first Camaro to come with a matter paint from the factory. In addition, the car will come with the front splitter from the ZL1 1LE and rear wing from the ZL1 1LE coupe. To keep the dark theme going, there will be a Black Metallic stripe and black lug nuts. Red brake calipers will be a standout feature in the darkened appearance.

All Collector’s Edition Camaros come with a unique script badge on the front fenders that features a panther in the “R.” There’s also a panther on the steering wheel badge. Owners will get two commemorative posters of the Camaro generations and the Collector’s Edition. And that will mark the end of the Camaro, for now.

Image via GM

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.