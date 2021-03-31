Camas man, 31, faces vehicular homicide charge

Mar. 31—A 31-year-old Camas man faces allegations of vehicular homicide in connection with a head-on collision in the eastern Clark County city in November.

Ethan Province was booked Monday into the Clark County Jail on suspicion of vehicular homicide, as well as two counts of vehicular assault.

The Camas Police Department announced the arrest in a news release Tuesday, but the crash happened on Nov. 5.

At 11:35 p.m. that night, officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Northwest Lake Road for a report of a serious crash. Arriving officers came upon two heavily damaged vehicles and four injured people, the police department said.

Investigators determined that a 2021 BMW X3M being driven by Province crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with a Kia Sportage driven by Marisa Silva, age not provided.

"The investigation showed that Province was driving at an excessive speed at the time of the collision," police said.

Silva's mother, Francine Wohl, was in the passenger seat of the Kia and was critically injured. Wohl later died at the hospital from her injuries, the police department said.

Bogdan Valcu was a passenger in Province's BMW. He and Silva had extensive internal and external injuries due to the crash.

Province suffered minor injuries, police said.

Camas police were assisted by members of the Clark County Traffic Homicide Unit in investigating the case. Detective Sgt. Scott Boyles said the length of time between the crash and Province's arrest was due to the filing of and receiving responses to search warrants.

In this case, the police department filed a warrant to obtain information from the involved cars' computers, which record information such as traveling speed and the moment brakes were applied, Boyles said.