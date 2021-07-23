Camas police find 8 pythons at Lacamas Park

Jul. 22—Camas police found eight "medium-sized" python snakes Thursday near Round Lake that they believe were dumped there by someone who kept them as pets.

Someone called in the snakes around 9:30 a.m., and responding officers found them near the parking lot at Lacamas Park at Round Lake, according to the Camas Police Department.

The snakes — which are not native to the area and are commonly kept as pets — ranged in size from 3 feet to over 6 feet in length, police said.

Clark County Animal Control took the snakes to an animal shelter to be examined and potentially re-homed, according to police.

Police said it is illegal to abandon animals in a city park, but they don't have any suspects at this time.