Camberwell protesters arrested after clash with police

Protesters and police have clashed in south London following a demonstration related to "tensions in the Eritrean community", the Met has said.

Footage of the incident in Camberwell seemed to show people wielding sticks clashing with police officers, bringing traffic to a standstill.

Approximately 50 people gathered outside a private venue before violence broke out, police said.

A heavy police presence remains at the scene, near The Lighthouse Theatre.

Additional officers were called in to provide back-up, a Met spokesperson said.

A dispersal order has been put in place in the area until 07:00 on Sunday, which gives police the power to exclude a person from the area.

A police spokesperson confirmed that arrests have been made, but was not able to say how many.

Listen to the best of BBC Radio London on Sounds and follow BBC London on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to hello.bbclondon@bbc.co.uk