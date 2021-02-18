Cambium: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (AP) _ Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $10.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Rolling Meadows, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 38 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $82.8 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.1 million.

For the year, the company reported net income of $18.6 million, or 70 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $278.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Cambium expects its per-share earnings to range from 30 cents to 34 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $81 million to $85 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Cambium expects full-year revenue in the range of $317.5 million to $331.4 million.

Cambium shares have increased 63% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $40.95, rising sixfold in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMBM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMBM

