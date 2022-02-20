What Cambium Networks Corporation's (NASDAQ:CMBM) 34% Share Price Gain Is Not Telling You

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 34% after a shaky period beforehand. But not all shareholders will be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down a very disappointing 35% in the last twelve months.

Since its price has surged higher, Cambium Networks' price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 20x might make it look like a sell right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios below 16x and even P/E's below 9x are quite common. However, the P/E might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Cambium Networks certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/E?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the market for P/E ratios like Cambium Networks' to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 96%. Although, its longer-term performance hasn't been as strong with three-year EPS growth being relatively non-existent overall. Accordingly, shareholders probably wouldn't have been overly satisfied with the unstable medium-term growth rates.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 8.9% per year as estimated by the eight analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the market is forecast to expand by 11% per annum, which is not materially different.

In light of this, it's curious that Cambium Networks' P/E sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for disappointment if the P/E falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

The Key Takeaway

Cambium Networks' P/E is getting right up there since its shares have risen strongly. Using the price-to-earnings ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Our examination of Cambium Networks' analyst forecasts revealed that its market-matching earnings outlook isn't impacting its high P/E as much as we would have predicted. When we see an average earnings outlook with market-like growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the high P/E lower. This places shareholders' investments at risk and potential investors in danger of paying an unnecessary premium.

