Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Cambium Networks, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = US$36m ÷ (US$232m - US$82m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

So, Cambium Networks has an ROCE of 24%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 6.3% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Cambium Networks' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cambium Networks here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Cambium Networks is displaying some positive trends. The numbers show that in the last five years, the returns generated on capital employed have grown considerably to 24%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 89% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

What We Can Learn From Cambium Networks' ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Cambium Networks is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 44% in the last year. That being the case, research into the company's current valuation metrics and future prospects seems fitting.

Cambium Networks does come with some risks though, we found 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those can't be ignored...

