Cambodia casino fire: Ten dead in blaze on Thai border

Video on social media showed what appeared to be people jumping from the blaze

At least 10 people have been killed in a huge fire at a Cambodian hotel-casino on the border with Thailand, police and local media say.

The blaze broke out at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in the border town of Poipet at about 23:30 (16:30 GMT) on Wednesday.

Around 400 people were in the building when it caught fire, police say.

Video circulating on social media shows what appeared to be people jumping or falling from upper floors.

Many Thai nationals were in the hotel, which backs onto the border, local media reports.

Authorities are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Some of the injured were transferred to hospitals in Thailand's Sa Kaeo province, a Thai foreign ministry official told the AFP news agency.

Poipet is a key crossing point between the two countries. It is also popular for its casinos, which many Thai nationals visit because gambling is mostly illegal in Thailand.