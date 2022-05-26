Cambodia Hails US Ties, Seeks Relief on China-Linked Sanctions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Salma El Wardany
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Hun Sen
    Controversial Prime Minister of Cambodia (1998-present)
  • Kao Kim Hourn
    Minister Delegate Attached to the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia, and Founder and President of The University of Cambodia
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

(Bloomberg) -- Cambodia said ties with the US had improved significantly and it expects the Biden administration to lift sanctions imposed over its relations with China “very soon,” a senior minister said on Wednesday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

“We’re pushing very hard,” Kao Kim Hourn, Cambodia’s minister delegate to the country’s long-serving Prime Minister Hun Sen, said in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, referring to negotiations over sanctions.

“This is the best point we’ve had in our relationship in the past 72 years,” he said. “Bilateral trade and investment are rising and the leaders have met. We hope that we can achieve much more progress on some areas based on mutual respect.”

President Joe Biden hosted leaders of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Washington earlier this month, as part of a broader US push to counter Chinese influence in the region. As current chair of the grouping, Cambodia will host a series of summits in November, which Biden is expected to attend.

Cambodia-US relations have been tense of late, with the Asian nation’s move toward China in recent years further straining ties. The US imposed an arms embargo on Cambodia over its connections with China and human rights abuses last year. That followed reports in 2019 that Beijing signed a secret agreement allowing its armed forces to use one of the country’s naval bases.

While Cambodia and the Chinese military has denied those reports, the Biden administration imposed sanctions on involved companies and individuals, including two senior Cambodian defense officials, related to the base.

Still, Kao Kim Hourn said he believes a reconciliation with the US was imminent despite “some misunderstandings” in certain areas.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's foreign minister starts Pacific tour in the Solomons

    China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and a 20-strong delegation arrived in the Solomon Islands Thursday at the start of an eight-nation tour that comes amid growing concerns about Beijing’s military and financial ambitions in the South Pacific region. Australia was scrambling to counter the move by sending its own Foreign Minister Penny Wong to Fiji to shore up support in the Pacific. Wong has been on the job just five days following an Australian election and had just arrived back Wednesday night from a meeting in Tokyo.

  • Biden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden mourned the killing of at least 19 children and two teachers in a mass shooting at a Texas elementary school on Tuesday, decrying their deaths as senseless and demanding action to try to curb the violence.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to

  • No, the U.S. did not try to overthrow President Jean-Bertrand Aristide in Haiti | Opinion

    The New York Times’ recent exceptional reporting on the cruel indemnity imposed by France on newly independent Haiti in the early 19th century and its profoundly damaging impact on the impoverished country to this day, unfortunately, was marred by a gross distortion of recent history.

  • Inside the Ukrainian lab behind Russia's biological weapons lies

    CBS News tours a government facility in Kyiv that Russia claims the U.S. was using as a "biological war lab."

  • U.S. raises concern over Turkey's plans for new offensive along Syria border

    The United States on Tuesday raised concern over Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's plans to launch new military operations along the country's southern border, saying any new offensive in northern Syria would undermine regional stability and put U.S. troops at risk. "We are deeply concerned about reports and discussions of potential increased military activity in northern Syria, and in particular, its impact on the civilian population there," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. "We recognize Turkey's legitimate security concerns on Turkey's southern border, but any new offensive would further undermine regional stability and put at risk U.S. forces and the coalition’s campaign against ISIS," he said.

  • China will give cash subsidies to airlines for two months

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's finance ministry said on Thursday that it would offer subsidies to Chinese airlines from May 21 to July 20 to help carriers weather the coronavirus-induced downturn and higher oil prices. Cash support will only be provided when average daily numbers of domestic flights per week are lower or equal to 4,500 flights and when the average load factors are lower than 75%, the ministry said on its website. Analysts expect another year in the red for Chinese airlines in 2022, on top of heavy losses for the past two years, as Beijing sticks with its zero-COVID policy to stop the spread of the virus.

  • Greene easily wins Georgia GOP primary

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was projected to win the Republican primary in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District on Tuesday, fending off five GOP challengers. ABC News, CNN and NBC News both called the race before 9 p.m. ET. The victory, which was largely expected, is seen as a win for the most Trump-aligned faction of the…

  • China's Lenovo posts 6.8% rise in Q4 revenue

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China's Lenovo Group posted a 6.8% rise in fourth-quarter revenue, its slowest growth in seven quarters, as people shopped for fewer of its personal computers after months of strong pandemic demand. But net income attributable to shareholders for the world's biggest maker of personal computers rose to $412 million, exceeding analysts' expectations. A rush to buy PCs during the pandemic culminated in record sales and profit for Lenovo in the December quarter.

  • 'We are the last generation': China's youth rallied around a now-censored social media hashtag to rage about their disillusionment with life and disdain at draconian lockdowns

    Crippling depression over the economy, the environment, and COVID-19, have led many young Chinese people to nix having children. Some social media users described having kids as "giving birth to a hostage."

  • Biden, Bolsonaro to Hold Bilateral Meeting at Summit

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said he and US President Joe Biden will have their first bilateral meeting next month after the South American leader agreed to attend a regional summit in Los Angeles, according to CNN Brasil.Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackWhy So Few Big Rats Have Fled Putin’s ShipStocks Climb in Volatile Session After Fed Minutes: Markets WrapPlot to

  • ‘Attack on our identity’: Taiwanese Americans come together after tragic California shooting

    Violence rocked a community already shook by years of rising hate crimes against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders

  • Spain, Britain call on NATO to look at Russian threat from Africa

    Russia's expanding influence and activity in Africa pose a "worrying" threat to the security of NATO countries along with its invasion of Ukraine and must be addressed by the military alliance, the Spanish and British defence ministers said Wednesday. At a joint news conference in Madrid, Spain's Margarita Robles said the expansion of operations by the Russian state and Russian private security companies such as the Wagner Group in countries like Mali and Libya was "very clear" and accused them of fomenting organised crime and terrorism. "NATO cannot remain indifferent in this situation," she added.

  • Yuan Gains Seen Fading With Drop to 7 Per Dollar on Horizon

    (Bloomberg) -- The yuan’s biggest weekly gain in two years could be fleeting, with some analysts forecasting its slide to the 7 per dollar level.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas Attack Leaves 19 Children DeadStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapOption traders are reviving bearish wagers on the Chinese currency

  • Would the U.S. really defend Taiwan from a Chinese invasion?

    Why the U.S. policy of 'strategic ambiguity' might not be that ambiguous

  • Former Australian PM Expects China Reset Under Albanese

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull said he expected there would be “a reset” in relations between Canberra and Beijing under new leader Anthony Albanese, calling his own party’s former rhetoric on the Chinese government “frenzied” and “unhelpful.”Most Read from BloombergFed Saw Aggressive Hikes Providing Flexibility Later This YearBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysWhy

  • Love Passive Income? Here’s What Investing $10,000 in This Dividend REIT Could Make You Each Month

    W.P. Carey can provide income investors with significant, market-crushing dividend income each quarter.

  • Why Airbnb Quit China

    The home-sharing app will close its domestic business as it struggles to compete with local operators. But users there can still book outbound travel.

  • Job crisis looms for Chinese graduates as tech, new energy vehicle firms stop hiring amid Covid-19 lockdowns

    A job crisis is looming for China's youth as entry-level positions are disappearing across industries from tech to new energy vehicles amid the country's rigid zero Covid-19 policy. Anecdotal evidence, local media reports and official statistics point to a rapid increase in the number of offers being withdrawn, a phenomenon only seen when there is a sudden and significant worsening of economic fundamentals. Jade Jiang, a native of south-central Hunan province and algorithm engineer who will grad

  • Elon Musk Chooses Sides on Gun Control Debate

    Elon Musk is the most influential CEO in the world. The mogul with 95 million followers on Twitter is determined to use his platform to weigh in on public debates, whatever they may be. In recent months, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has thus imposed his voice on subjects such as the Russian war in Ukraine, free speech with the eventful acquisition-in-progress of the social network Twitter for $44 billion, cancel culture and its corollary wokeism.

  • China wants 10 Pacific nations to endorse sweeping agreement

    China wants 10 small Pacific nations to endorse a sweeping agreement covering everything from security to fisheries in what one leader warns is a “game-changing” bid by Beijing to wrest control of the region. A draft of the agreement obtained by The Associated Press shows that China wants to train Pacific police officers, team up on “traditional and non-traditional security" and expand law enforcement cooperation. China also wants to jointly develop a marine plan for fisheries — which would include the Pacific's lucrative tuna catch — increase cooperation on running the region's internet networks, and set up cultural Confucius Institutes and classrooms.