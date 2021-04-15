Cambodia orders strict 2-week lockdown of Phnom Penh

  • Local police officers stand guard at a blocked street near Phnom Penh International airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Cambodia’s leader said that the country’s capital Phnom Penh will be locked down for two weeks from Thursday following a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
  • People are blocked by local police officers to get into the main city street near Phnom Penh International airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Cambodia’s leader said that the country’s capital Phnom Penh will be locked down for two weeks from Thursday following a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
  • A vendor, center, carries dead chickens for a nearby market as local police officers stand guard at a blocked street near Phnom Penh International airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Cambodia’s leader said that the country’s capital Phnom Penh will be locked down for two weeks from Thursday following a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
  • Residents are stopped near Phnom Penh International airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Cambodia’s leader on Wednesday said that the country's capital Phnom Penh will be locked down for two weeks following a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
1 / 4

Virus Outbreak Cambodia

Local police officers stand guard at a blocked street near Phnom Penh International airport in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, April 15, 2021. Cambodia’s leader said that the country’s capital Phnom Penh will be locked down for two weeks from Thursday following a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
SOPHENG CHEANG
·2 min read

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Cambodia’s leader ordered a strict stay-at-home two-week lockdown in the capital Phnom Penh starting Thursday to slow a surge in coronavirus cases, warning “we will die unless we act responsibly.”

With the vaccination campaign still at an early stage, the Health Ministry reported 178 news cases on Wednesday, including 145 plus two deaths in Phnom Penh. Cambodia has so far confirmed 4,874 cases and 35 deaths.

The latest outbreak has been traced to a foreign resident who broke the hotel quarantine and went to a nightclub in early February. The government on Feb. 20 announced a two-week closure of public schools, cinemas, bars and entertainment venues in the capital. As cases rose, the closures were extended throughout the country for schools, gyms, concert halls, museums and other gathering places.

The new measure extends an 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew in Phnom Penh and bars residents from venturing out unless for food and other necessities at locations authorized by the government.

“We are facing an impending disaster and we will die unless we act responsibly and be united,” Prime Minister Hun Sen said in an audio address.

Hun Sen also also ordered a two-week lockdown in Takhmao, a town in Kandal province that borders the capital and is considered the center of the outbreak.

A defunct hotel in the capital has been converted into a 500-room coronavirus hospital, and authorities are enforcing a new law imposing penalties for violating health rules.

Last week, Cambodia shut its most popular tourist destination, the centuries-old Angkor temple complex, for two weeks.

Authorities also broadened the vaccination campaign, targeting 1 million doses a month beginning in April. Through the end of March, about 400,000 people — about one-third of them members of the armed forces — had received their shots.

By the end of March, Cambodia had acquired more than 3.1 million doses of vaccines from China and through the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative. Cambodia has a population of about 17 million.

Hun Sen said that vaccinations are voluntary, but civil servants and members of the military would be at risk of being dismissed if they fail to be inoculated.

Recommended Stories

  • Bentley refreshed the Bentayga for 2021, and you can win one here

    Why not spend some of it on a cause that could help both you and the Make-A-Wish Foundation? It’s a 2021 Bentley Bentayga V8 plus $20,000 cash, a prize worth nearly a quarter-million dollars, and there's no purchase necessary to win.

  • Mental health poised to be Colorado's next pandemic priority

    The pandemic left no life unscathed, and the universal experience of enduring a tumultuous year has made health and wellness a pressing priority for people from all walks of life."There’s a new dynamic. … It’s almost like it’s OK to get help," Dr. Carl Clark, president and CEO of the Mental Health Center of Denver, tells Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: Health officials for months have predicted the next looming health crisis could be a mental health pandemic, resulting from a culmination of pandemic-induced factors, including social isolation, high stress and devastating loss.Preliminary data support those suspicions:Overdose deaths in Denver spiked by about 64% in 2020, according to the latest data available from the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.Alcohol sales have also soared in Colorado throughout the pandemic, another signal many people are "self-soothing" to cope, Clark said. Meanwhile, demand for kids’ mental health services has doubled at the Mental Health Center of Denver, as children struggle to adjust to virtual learning and loneliness. What's new: Colorado lawmakers say they are taking an aggressive approach to tackling mental health issues.Senate Bill 137, the Behavioral Health Recovery Act of 2021, would funnel $34 million into programs aimed at improving the well-being of Coloradans, including substance abuse and mental health initiatives, Colorado Politics reports.House Bill 1258 would allocate $9 million for three free therapy sessions for children 18 and younger to help them get through the pandemic, per the Colorado Sun. Yes, but: It’s not just lawmakers placing a sharper focus on mental health post-pandemic. "I’ve had more requests to speak to business owners during this pandemic year than I have in my whole career, because they are actually concerned about their staff and want to know how to help," Clark said. Employees across industries also are increasingly demanding their companies offer mental health support, in addition to standard medical benefits.Of note: Telemedicine could be key to addressing the increase in mental health needs, Dr. Connie Price, the chief medical officer at Denver Health, tells Axios. A hybrid model of services gives people more flexibility to access the health care they need and leads to fewer no-show appointments.The big picture: "If we don’t deeply address the emotional impact the pandemic has had on people, we will see a slower recovery overall," Clark warned. This story first appeared in the Axios Denver newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.Sign up here.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Kevin Durant leads Brooklyn Nets to crushing win over Minnesota Timberwolves

    Brooklyn dominated from the outset against the hapless Timberwolves.

  • Armenia discussing military base expansion with Russia

    Armenia discussing military base expansion with Russia

  • Bangkok nightlife clusters expose Thailand's virus stumbles

    When Thailand's transport minister was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, it was Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha who got a headache. Prayuth was not particularly lauded for his leadership last year against the coronavirus, but for much of 2020 Thailand fought the disease to a standstill, with low infection and death rates envied by more developed countries. Now, an outbreak at nightspots in the capital Bangkok has sent new infections surging, suggesting the country may have been lulled into a false sense of security before mass vaccinations begin.

  • Machine Gun Kelly 'Is Getting to Know' Megan Fox's Kids with Ex Brian Austin Green: Source

    "They got serious quickly and have a great relationship," a source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of the couple, who have been dating for nearly a year

  • How to Protect Your COVID-19 Vaccination Card

    Once you have received your coronavirus vaccination, you have completed an important medical step for protecting yourself and your community. In addition to peace of mind and a sore arm, you will...

  • European powers warn Iran over 'dangerous' uranium enrichment move

    PARIS (Reuters) -The European countries party to the Iran nuclear deal told Tehran on Wednesday its decision to enrich uranium at 60% purity, bringing the fissile material closer to bomb-grade, was contrary to efforts to revive the 2015 accord. But in an apparent signal to Iran's arch-adversary Israel, which Tehran blamed for an explosion at its key nuclear site on Sunday, European powers Germany, France and Britain added that they rejected "all escalatory measures by any actor". Israel, which the Islamic Republic does not recognise, has not formally commented on the incident at Iran's Natanz site, which appeared the latest twist in a long-running covert war.

  • DeSantis is seeking to advance his career at the expense of Black lives in Florida | Opinion

    The nation is focused on voter-suppression bills advancing through state legislatures, but there is another wave of bills that are just as much of a threat to voting rights: blatant attempts to raise the penalty for protesting that could harm our ability to vote.

  • Chinese man kidnapped and killed in elaborate body-swap scheme

    The scheme was devised to grant a dying man's wish to avoid a ban on traditional burials.

  • CEO who Fox News called 'socialist' for $70k minimum wage says company is now worth $10billion

    The company’s revenue has tripled since the change was implemented

  • Michigan GOP leader said he got Covid after being forced to attend party event he called a ‘den of virus’

    The Republican believes at least six other people contracted the virus from meeting

  • Elizabeth Warren rips into CEO of student debt collecting company to his face: You should be fired

    Nearly 80 per cent of borrowers’ loans would be forgiven if executive action is taken to cancel $50,000 of debt per individual

  • Kim Potter: Former police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright arrested on manslaughter charges

    Killing of 20-year-old Black man has sparked protests and unrest in Minnesota city

  • US set to sanction a dozen Russian individuals, 24 entities for influencing the 2020 election, SolarWinds hack

    The US government may soon announce sanctions on Russian intelligence officials and companies, and expel diplomats from the country.

  • Biden’s civil rights nominee has to explain to GOP senator that article she wrote was satire

    Kristen Clarke would be first Black woman to lead crucial Justice Department division amid rise in white supremacist violence and threats to voting rights

  • Before and after photos show Caribbean island completely covered in volcanic ash

    The La Soufriere volcano has erupted multiple times since Friday, and the damage to St Vincent is shocking

  • Pro-Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist Lin Wood clashes with Republicans at GOP meeting: ‘You’re a liar and a manipulator’

    ‘The Senate race was a rigged election – wake up and see it,’ attorney says during gathering

  • Afghanistan: Biden calls for end to 'America's longest war'

    "It is time for American troops to come home," says Joe Biden, the fourth president to oversee the war.

  • Lachlan Murdoch backs Tucker Carlson as host doubles down amid calls for his firing

    Fox News host under fire for defending white nationalist conspiracy theory