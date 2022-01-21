Cambodia PM chides 'arrogant' Malaysia minister for questioning junta visit

FILE PHOTO: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen speaks during a ceremony at the Morodok Techo National Stadium in Phnom Penh
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Prak Chan Thul
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Hun Sen
    Prime Minister of Cambodia (1984-present)
  • Saifuddin Abdullah
    Malaysian politician

By Prak Chan Thul

PHNOM PENH (Reuters) - Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen on Friday took aim at the foreign minister of Malaysia for being "arrogant" and impolite, after its top diplomat voiced concern about the premier's controversial meeting with Myanmar's junta.

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah last week said some Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members had reservations about Hun Sen's Jan. 7 visit to Myanmar while chair of the bloc, which risked being interpreted as ASEAN recognition of the generals.

Saifuddin suggested Hun Sen should have sought input from ASEAN counterparts beforehand.

Hun Sen in a phone call on Friday with Indonesian President Joko Widodo defended his Myanmar trip and rebuked Saifuddin, according to a readout of the conversation provided to media by state broadcaster TVK.

"Samdech (Hun Sen) said that the foreign minister should not be too arrogant with inappropriate remarks to ASEAN leaders, especially the chair," it said.

"And he lacks politeness," it quoted Hun Sen saying.

Malaysia's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Hun Sen's remarks.

The military's overthrow of an elected government in Myanmar last year has been a major setback for ASEAN as it seeks to boost its international profile as a diverse, integrated and effective economic and political bloc.

But fissures have emerged within ASEAN over how best to deal with Myanmar.

Under the chairmanship of Brunei, ASEAN made a surprise move late last year in barring the junta from joining important meetings, over its failure to implement an agreed five-point ASEAN "consensus" on ending the post-coup conflict in Myanmar.

New chair Cambodia, however, has indicated it wants to engage not isolate the generals.

During the call, Jokowi, as Indonesia's president is known, urged Hun Sen to stick to the ASEAN consensus, a call to which he agreed, according to the readout.

It said Hun Sen emphasised that he went to Myanmar "to plant trees, not to cut down trees" and Saifuddin's remarks were "not right within the ASEAN framework".

(Reporting by Prak Chan Thul; Editing by Martin Petty)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. lawmakers urge USTR to expand tariff exclusions on Chinese goods

    A bipartisan group of more than 140 U.S. lawmakers called on U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to immediately revive and expand a tariff exclusion process on Chinese goods to help U.S. manufacturers. The House of Representatives members said in a letter to Tai that her current proposal to re-launch exclusions for a limited number of Chinese imports subject to "Section 301" is too narrow, and the tariffs paid since a broader exclusion programs lapsed a year ago have hurt American companies and workers. "These increased costs are undermining the competitiveness of American manufacturing workers whose inputs are now more expensive compared to those made by foreign competitors," said the lawmakers, led by Democrats Ron Kind of Wisconsin and Suzan DelBene of Washington and Republicans Darin LaHood of Illinois and Jackie Walorski of Indiana.

  • Can Mucinex Help You Get Pregnant?

    According to one TikToker, Mucinex can help you get pregnant. But can the cough syrup really increase your odds of conception? Here's what the experts have to say.

  • Facing hunger, some desperate Afghans are selling their kidneys for money

    Five months into Taliban rule, Afghans tell Insider they've donated a kidney or dangerous amounts of blood out of desperation to feed their families.

  • Boris Johnson to 'purge' whips office in bid to cling onto power, sources say

    Mark Spencer, the current chief whip, "thinks he's very much on his way out", a senior Tory MP told Insider.

  • UK's Johnson says Russian invasion of Ukraine would be 'disaster' for world

    U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said a Russian invasion of Ukraine would be a "disaster for the world," saying he stands behind Kyiv against aggression.In a brief comment reported by Sky News, Johnson remarked on the escalating situation in Ukraine and said "any kind of incursion" from Russia would end in turmoil."It would be a disaster - not just for Ukraine but for Russia, a disaster for the world," he said. "The U.K. stands...

  • Kings engaging 76ers on Ben Simmons blockbuster trade?

    How bad do the Sacramento Kings want Ben Simmons? Multiple sources previously said the Western Conference team was willing to complete a deal for Simmons and Tobias Harris. And the Kings still have interest in acquiring the 76ers' two highest-paid ...

  • Maduro, Putin talk after diplomat hints at military activity

    Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro on Thursday said he spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin about cooperation between the two countries. The call came a week after Russia’s chief negotiator in talks with the U.S. on tensions over Ukraine said he would “neither confirm nor exclude” the possibility of Russia sending military assets to Cuba and Venezuela if the U.S. and its allies don’t curtail their military activities on Russia’s doorstep.

  • Meteorite that nearly hit B.C. woman may be 470 million years old

    While the age hasn't been verified, the director of Western University's paleomagnetic and petrophysical laboratory surmises the meteorite that nearly hit a B.C. woman last fall originated from a collision in the asteroid belt between Jupiter and Mars about 470 million years ago.

  • Naomi Osaka says she's 'proud' of the WTA for how it's handled the Peng Shuai situation in China

    "I think the WTA — the whole organization — they handled it really well," Osaka said, referring to the association pulling all events out of China.

  • Cummins, the Queen of Diesel Engines, Is Going Electric

    The manufacturer is creating a battery-powered truck prototype with Isuzu Motors, the Japanese maker of electric trucks.

  • Blinken calls for a diplomatic solution as U.S. prepares to back Ukrainian insurgency

    Blinken calls for a diplomatic solution as U.S. prepares to back Ukrainian insurgency

  • U.S. assesses Russian retaliation potential should it be cut from SWIFT -senator

    The United States is analyzing what damage could be done by Russia to Western allies, such as halting oil and gas exports, if the Biden administration cuts Moscow out of the SWIFT financial system should it re-invade Ukraine, a U.S. senator said on Thursday. Russia has massed about 100,000 troops around its border with Ukraine in what Kyiv believes https://www.reuters.com/world/blinken-arrives-berlin-ukraine-talks-with-european-allies-2022-01-20 could be preparations for a military offensive. Russia invaded and annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

  • FBI raid on Rep. Henry Cuellar's Texas home, office said to be tied to Azerbaijan

    Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar’s home and campaign office were raided as part of a federal investigation into to the former Soviet Republic of Azerbaijan.

  • Opinion: How is former safety turned ESPN analyst Ryan Clark not a General Manager in the NFL?

    Clark signed with ESPN in 2015 after retiring from a 13-season NFL playing career and has been putting on a clinic ever since.

  • Netflix's 'Fistful of Vengeance' Trailer Sees the Return of Legendary Assassin Kai Jin

    Netflix has dropped off the official trailer for its upcoming action film Fistful of Vengeance,...

  • France's TotalEnergies withdraws from Myanmar

    PARIS (Reuters) -French energy group TotalEnergies said on Friday it had decided to withdraw from Myanmar because of the worsening human rights situation there, becoming the latest Western company to pull out following a coup there last year. Since the coup, Myanmar security forces have killed more than 1,400 people and arrested thousands to try to crush resistance, local non-governmental organisation Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said. "The situation, in terms of human rights and more generally the rule of law, which have kept worsening in Myanmar since the coup of February 2021, has led us to reassess the situation and no longer allows TotalEnergies to make a sufficiently positive contribution in the country," it said in a statement.

  • No vacancy: Pueblo's apartment situation is 'a big problem'

    With rising rents and few vacancies, apartments have become extremely difficult to find in Pueblo.

  • Student debt loans weighs heavy on Americans while President Biden's promises fall flat | Opinion

    Student debt is keeping American students and families from getting ahead, from buying homes, starting families, and actually having a chance to experience the promise of the “American Dream” we were sold upon entering college.

  • How the ancient Temple of God shifted from a building to being a path to Jesus

    The ancient Tabernacle represents all the elements of the Christian life today.

  • 'NATO didn't invade Ukraine, Russia did' -Blinken

    After talks with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock and before meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Blinken delivered a keynote speech at the Atlantik-Brücke (Atlantic Bridge) in Berlin, a non-profit association in support of German-American friendship.The top U.S. diplomat has been on a mission to head off war, which will culminate on Friday with a meeting with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva. Blinken underlined in his speech that Ukraine wasn't the aggressor in the conflict with Russia."Ukraine is just trying to survive. No one should be surprised if Russia instigates a provocation or incident and then tries to use it to justify military intervention, hoping that by the time the world realises the ruse, it'll be too late," Blinken told the audience.He also made clear that the conflict was bigger than a conflict between two states and bigger than between Russia and NATO."Russia says the problem is NATO. On its face that's absurd. NATO didn't invade Georgia, NATO didn't invade Ukraine, Russia did," said Blinken.